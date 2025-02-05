Entertainment

Shakira talks 'challenging' split from Gerard Piqué after three years

The 'Waka Waka' singer shares two son Milan and Sasha with ex-Gerard Piqué

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 05, 2025
Shakira reflects on the emotional toll of her breakup with ex-Gerard Piqué after their high-profile split.

While conversing with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the Hips Don’t Lie singer admitted that her music helped her to overcome their separation.

Shakira, who confirmed to be dating Emily In Paris star Lucien Laviscount, felt that her prospects for love are becoming "increasingly scarce" as she prioritizes being a strong, single mother to her sons.

She said, “I've learned that my music has a therapeutic effect. I've been through a couple of difficult years, personally, you know, with the separation and all that, but music has been like the glue that has brought me back together.”

The Waka Waka crooner continued, “Songs evolve, they live their own life... they evolve in people's lives. They become the soundtrack for many people, including myself. I remember chapters of my life through my own music and where I was at then emotionally and mentally.”

She added, “I am in charge of these two children, these two babies who depend so much on me and I am a single mother, I don't have a husband or a housewife to help me with anything.”

To note, Shakira and Piqué first met in 2010 on the set of the songstress' Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)' music video.

In 2011 she announced her relationship in public and welcomed son Milan in 2013 and Sasha in 2015.

