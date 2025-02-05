Kevin Costner teams up with Fox Nation for upcoming docuseries  

Kevin Costner has made his television comeback with his upcoming docuseries, Yellowstone to Yosemite with Kevin Costner.
According to People magazine, the 70-year-old actor has teamed up with Fox Nation Production for his upcoming documentary.
In the series, the actor will be following the footsteps of the 1903 Yosemite expedition of former President Theodore Roosevelt and environmental advocate John Muir, which will foster federal protection for Yosemite.
Before Yellowstone to Yosemite, Kevin appeared in the documentary Yellowstone: One-Fifty, in which he explored the origin of Yellowstone National Park.
After celebrating the huge success of its initial season, the Oscar-winning artist will be seen in the forthcoming season.
However, the series' trailer is dropped on Fox Nation on February 5th, Wednesday.
In the viral trailer, Costner was heard saying, "Have you ever heard the expression that sometimes the truth is stranger than fiction? I think this is one of those stories."
"Roosevelt was a man of action. It was a moment in time that changed America forever. It was a piece of paper that said, 'wipe them out if they get in your way," the actor later added.
The Yellowstone to Yosemite with Kevin Costner will premiere on Fox Nation on February 8th, 2025.