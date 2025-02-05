Billie Eilish swoons over Ariana Grande in special joint appearance

Billie Eilish cannot help but gush over pal Airana Grande in their adorable joint appearance.
On Tuesday night, the pop icons shared a stage for a Q&A session at Wicked screening.
The we can’t be friends crooner told the audience, “My team was like, ‘Who would be a cool person to do this? Who’s your dream person?'. I was like, ‘Billie, [but] she’s not gonna say yes.’ She’s too busy. She’s too fabulous. It’s too much. But she said ‘Yes,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, shit. Now I’m so nervous.'”
Billie chimed in, “I love this girl so much and I love this movie so much and I love you. And I still use the YouTube channel that… has been my personal channel since I was about 11.”
The Grammy nominated artist also revealed that she has been team Ariana since childhood.
“I was just in the car telling my mom that you can find old interviews of you from like 2014 with Billie Eilish comments like, ‘I’m Team Ari.’ I didn’t realize that they were still up, but there’s many things where I commented like, ‘God, I just love Ariana so much.’ And I used to call you ‘Ari’,” she added.
