Entertainment

Billie Eilish swoons over Ariana Grande in special joint appearance

Ariana Grande receives heartfelt appreciation from Billie Eilish at ‘Wicked’ screening

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 05, 2025
Billie Eilish swoons over Ariana Grande in special joint appearance
Billie Eilish swoons over Ariana Grande in special joint appearance

Billie Eilish cannot help but gush over pal Airana Grande in their adorable joint appearance.

On Tuesday night, the pop icons shared a stage for a Q&A session at Wicked screening.

The we can’t be friends crooner told the audience, “My team was like, ‘Who would be a cool person to do this? Who’s your dream person?'. I was like, ‘Billie, [but] she’s not gonna say yes.’ She’s too busy. She’s too fabulous. It’s too much. But she said ‘Yes,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, shit. Now I’m so nervous.'”

Billie chimed in, “I love this girl so much and I love this movie so much and I love you. And I still use the YouTube channel that… has been my personal channel since I was about 11.”

The Grammy nominated artist also revealed that she has been team Ariana since childhood.

“I was just in the car telling my mom that you can find old interviews of you from like 2014 with Billie Eilish comments like, ‘I’m Team Ari.’ I didn’t realize that they were still up, but there’s many things where I commented like, ‘God, I just love Ariana so much.’ And I used to call you ‘Ari’,” she added.

Notably, Billie did not win a single award at Grammys 2025.

Jonas Brothers ignite fan frenzy with surprise ‘Camp Rock’ trivia night visit

Jonas Brothers ignite fan frenzy with surprise ‘Camp Rock’ trivia night visit
Billie Eilish swoons over Ariana Grande in special joint appearance

Billie Eilish swoons over Ariana Grande in special joint appearance
King Charles issues fresh statement after Duchess Sophie’s hospital visit

King Charles issues fresh statement after Duchess Sophie’s hospital visit
Duchess Sophie marks solo hospital visit amid Prince Edward Nepal tour

Duchess Sophie marks solo hospital visit amid Prince Edward Nepal tour
‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ trailer: Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey team up
‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ trailer: Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey team up
Jonas Brothers ignite fan frenzy with surprise ‘Camp Rock’ trivia night visit
Jonas Brothers ignite fan frenzy with surprise ‘Camp Rock’ trivia night visit
Netflix takes big step against ‘Emilia Pérez’ star Karla Sofía Gascón
Netflix takes big step against ‘Emilia Pérez’ star Karla Sofía Gascón
Robert Downey Jr. may join ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ as Doctor Doom
Robert Downey Jr. may join ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ as Doctor Doom
Shakira talks 'challenging' split from Gerard Piqué after three years
Shakira talks 'challenging' split from Gerard Piqué after three years
Kevin Costner teams up with Fox Nation for upcoming docuseries
Kevin Costner teams up with Fox Nation for upcoming docuseries
Kim Kardashian breaks silence after Kanye-Bianca Grammys controversy
Kim Kardashian breaks silence after Kanye-Bianca Grammys controversy
Kanye West, Bianca Censori make first appearance after bold Grammy stunt
Kanye West, Bianca Censori make first appearance after bold Grammy stunt
Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy romantic date night amid divorce rumours
Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy romantic date night amid divorce rumours
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces fresh allegations after being hospitalised from jail
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces fresh allegations after being hospitalised from jail
Emma Stone, Dave McCary’s ‘A Real Pain’ signals more hits ahead
Emma Stone, Dave McCary’s ‘A Real Pain’ signals more hits ahead
Blake Lively snubbed by ‘Another Simple Favor’ director amid Justin Baldoni drama
Blake Lively snubbed by ‘Another Simple Favor’ director amid Justin Baldoni drama