Travis Kelce gives rare remark on Kanye West after Bianca Censori Grammy stunt

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori recently made headlines for pulling a shocking stunt at Grammy Awards 2025

  • February 06, 2025
Travis Kelce delivers a sharp response when questioned about Taylor Swift rival Kanye West’s after his Grammys stunt with Bianca Censori.

While conversing with the media ahead of Super Bowl LIX, the NFL player was asked, “I know you’re dating Taylor, but do you have any Kanye [West] on your hype playlist?”

Kelce responded with a very flat “No” before moving on to the next question.

To note, the Kansas City chief tight end's sharp response came after Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori made an appearance in see-through dress at the Grammy Awards 2025.

The Yeezy architecture's Grammys stunt ignited the massive backlash, while the Gold Digger rapper celebrated the attention with a now deleted post, stating, “FOR CLARITY,” adding, “MY WIFE IS THE MOST GOOGLED PERSON ON THE PLANET CALLED EARTH.”

He also shared the google analytics that showed “Bianca censori grammys,” was the most searched term.

For the unversed, Travis Kelce's response came amid his ladylove Taylor, 35, and Ye’s holds complicated history.

The feud began after Kanye West interrupted Swift acceptance speech during the MTV Video Music Awards in 2009 to announce that he believed Beyoncé should have won in the category.

