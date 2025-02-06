Royal

King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia release emotional video on horrific shooting incident

The Swedish monarch and his wife Queen Silvia held a special ceremony in Örebro to honour the victims

  • February 06, 2025


King Carl Gustaf and his wife Queen Silvia paid a touching tribute to the victims of the Örebro school shooting.

The Swedish monarch took Instagram on February 5 after the devastating event occurred in Örebro, where more than 11 people succumbed to death in a mass shooting incident.

In a heart wrenching video, King Carl Gustaf and his wife Queen Silvia held a special ceremony in Örebro to honour the victims and their loved ones.


The palace wrote the caption, “Örebro, February 5, 2025.”

Prior to this, King Carl Gustaf announced that the “flags will be flown at half-mast at all royal palaces.”

The palace also shared, “The King and Queen will travel to Örebro later today to honor the victims of yesterday's violent act.”

To note, as per BBC, on Tuesday, February 4, the local police announced that around 10 people had lost their lives in the fatal Örebro school shooting.

The school shooting attack took place at Campus Risbergska, an adult education center at after 12:30 pm local time.

It is reported that the incident was described as the worst mass shooting in Swedish history.

