Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively’s friendship faced tension prior to Justin Baldoni rift?

Taylor Swift warns Blake Lively for her 'ballsy' nature years before the legal drama with Justin Baldoni

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 06, 2025


Taylor Swift tried to "tone down" Blake Lively long before Justin Baldoni's legal troubles created a rift between the longtime friends.

As per Dailymail, an exclusive source shared that the Midnight Summer singer helped the Gossip Girl star to “tone down” her “ballsy” nature years before the legal drama with her It Ends With Us co-star.

The tipster revealed that Swift had attempted to counsel her friend about going 'all out' in the years leading up to the saga.

“Taylor Swift admires that Blake Lively is a ballsy chick who speaks her mind, swears like a trooper and refuses to be controlled by anyone,” the source said.

According to the insider, “That’s the real reason they bonded and became firm friends when they first met 10 years ago.”

The source stated that the Lover crooner “saw her doppelgänger in Blake. The main difference between them is that Taylor is more subtle. Blake has always gone full throttle about everything. She never holds back and that’s what has caused the tide to turn on her.”

“Taylor has tried to help tone Blake down in the past, but she now knows it’s never going to happen,” the insider added.

Sharing that Lively and Swift still close but “there’s a slight shift because of the It Ends With Us drama. Taylor doesn't like the fact that she’s been dragged into it.”

To note, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s friendship is currently facing scrutiny amid Justin Baldoni legal feud.

Meghan Markle gets new title from Palace five years after Royal Family exit

Meghan Markle gets new title from Palace five years after Royal Family exit
Real Madrid icon Marcelo announces retirement in emotional video

Real Madrid icon Marcelo announces retirement in emotional video
Johnny Depp’s attorney speaks out on Justin Baldoni’s ‘aggressive’ new move

Johnny Depp’s attorney speaks out on Justin Baldoni’s ‘aggressive’ new move
Kanye West announces new mental health issue after Bianca Censori Grammys drama

Kanye West announces new mental health issue after Bianca Censori Grammys drama
Johnny Depp’s attorney speaks out on Justin Baldoni’s ‘aggressive’ new move
Johnny Depp’s attorney speaks out on Justin Baldoni’s ‘aggressive’ new move
Kanye West announces new mental health issue after Bianca Censori Grammys drama
Kanye West announces new mental health issue after Bianca Censori Grammys drama
Irv Gotti, founder of Murder Inc., passes away at 54
Irv Gotti, founder of Murder Inc., passes away at 54
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set to make baby announcement very soon
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set to make baby announcement very soon
Gracie Abrams huge claims about Taylor Swift sparks fans fury
Gracie Abrams huge claims about Taylor Swift sparks fans fury
Shaboozey spills on Beyoncé’s valuable advice to him during collaboration
Shaboozey spills on Beyoncé’s valuable advice to him during collaboration
Travis Kelce gives rare remark on Kanye West after Bianca Censori Grammy stunt
Travis Kelce gives rare remark on Kanye West after Bianca Censori Grammy stunt
Kanye West reveals surprise plan for Super Bowl after Bianca Censori Grammys move
Kanye West reveals surprise plan for Super Bowl after Bianca Censori Grammys move
Gisele Bündchen welcomes baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, Tom Brady reacts
Gisele Bündchen welcomes baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, Tom Brady reacts
Ben Affleck takes over Matt Damon’s role in Netflix thriller ‘Animals’
Ben Affleck takes over Matt Damon’s role in Netflix thriller ‘Animals’
Khloé Kardashian reveals surprising reason for staying in shape
Khloé Kardashian reveals surprising reason for staying in shape
Justin Bieber’s new tattoo raises eyebrows as Hailey marriage crisis rumors swirl
Justin Bieber’s new tattoo raises eyebrows as Hailey marriage crisis rumors swirl