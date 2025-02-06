Taylor Swift, Blake Lively’s friendship faced tension prior to Justin Baldoni rift?

Taylor Swift tried to "tone down" Blake Lively long before Justin Baldoni's legal troubles created a rift between the longtime friends.
As per Dailymail, an exclusive source shared that the Midnight Summer singer helped the Gossip Girl star to “tone down” her “ballsy” nature years before the legal drama with her It Ends With Us co-star.
The tipster revealed that Swift had attempted to counsel her friend about going 'all out' in the years leading up to the saga.
“Taylor Swift admires that Blake Lively is a ballsy chick who speaks her mind, swears like a trooper and refuses to be controlled by anyone,” the source said.
According to the insider, “That’s the real reason they bonded and became firm friends when they first met 10 years ago.”
The source stated that the Lover crooner “saw her doppelgänger in Blake. The main difference between them is that Taylor is more subtle. Blake has always gone full throttle about everything. She never holds back and that’s what has caused the tide to turn on her.”
“Taylor has tried to help tone Blake down in the past, but she now knows it’s never going to happen,” the insider added.
Sharing that Lively and Swift still close but “there’s a slight shift because of the It Ends With Us drama. Taylor doesn't like the fact that she’s been dragged into it.”
To note, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s friendship is currently facing scrutiny amid Justin Baldoni legal feud.