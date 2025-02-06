Royal

Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward engage in sweet PDA amid Nepal trip

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie honour Queen Elizabeth with heartfelt tribute amid royal tour

  • February 06, 2025


Duchess Sophie and Edward were spotted in heartfelt PDA moment amid their ongoing Nepal tour.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh also paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip by planting a tree next to theirs, the late couple planted a magnolia tree in 1986.

In the viral clip, Edward can be seen shovelling the soil, he said, “That’s the best bit of exercise I’ve had for ages.”

To which, she replied, “Keep going, darling,” adding, “This is going to make all the difference. May the tree grow.”

As they walked against the stunning backdrop, the royal family member noted, “It’s so nice to get out of the city.”

The Duke and Duchess were joined at the National Botanic Garden by Nepal’s Foreign Minister and the state minister for Environment.

On the same day, Prince launched a new botanic training scheme at the Orchid House, Royal Botanic Gardens Edinburgh (RGBE).

They looked at the flowering orchid and were told it is eaten with vegetables.

Sophie was shocked and asked, “You eat them?” making Edward quipped, “You need to make sure you eat the right one.”

“I’m not sure I’ll go home and eat any of ours then,” she responded.

Notably, their six-days royal trip will conclude on February 9, 2025. 

