Bianca Censori reacts to Grammys red carpet stunt after Kanye West statement

Kanye West makes shocking announcement about his misdiagnosed bipolar disorder

  • February 06, 2025
Bianca Censori has finally responded to her controversial red-carpet appearance with husband Kanye West.

The Australian model, 30, received a lot of backlash after she wore a expletive dress at the Grammys on Sunday.

Kanye, who goes by the name Ye now, and Bianca visited recording studio in Los Angeles.

As per Daily Mail, the American rapper asked the paparazzi, “Ask me how it was to beat the Grammys?”

However, Bianca burst into laughter, her hand flying up to cover her mouth as she struggled to contain her giggles.

A source close to the pop icon told the New York Post, “She would have much rather worn a pretty dress. She would have enjoyed the evening a lot more.”

Moreover, Kim Kardashian’s ex husband recently opened up about his mental health challenges during an appearance on podcast The Download.

He said, “I went to this doctor … My wife took me to do that because she said, ‘Something about your personality doesn’t feel like it’s bipolar, I’ve seen bipolar before.’ And I’ve come to find that it’s really a case of autism that I have.”

Even the SKIMS founder admitted to his mental health issues back in 2020.

