Elon Musk's Republican popularity falls sharply after recent moves, survey reveals

Musk's DOGE shuts USAID days after getting access to sensitive government data

  • February 07, 2025
US President Donald Trump's closest ally and one of the most influential people in the government, Elon Musk’s popularity among Republicans falls off the cliff in the latest polls.

According to The Guardian, a recent Economist/YouGov poll has revealed a significant drop in Republican support for Elon Musk's role in the Trump administration. Specifically, the number of Republicans who want Musk and his "Department of Government Efficiency" (DOGE) to have a major influence has fallen to 26%.

In the same poll taken in the days just after Trump's November election win, 47% of Republicans were enthusiastic about Musk's role. This notable decline suggests a shift in Republican opinion regarding Musk's involvement in the administration.

