Prince William hosts special event as Harry gears to kick off Invictus Games

Prince William hosted a very special event at Windsor Castle before Prince Harry gears to kick off Invictus Games.
On Thursday, the Prince of Wales invited the winners of a Blue Peter competition and gave them a special award.
The BBC competition invited kids to submit a project proposal that will achieve one of the five goals set out by William’s Earthshot Prize – Protect And Restore Nature; Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans; Build A Waste-Free World; and Fix Our Climate.
As seen in the pictures posted by Kensington Palace, William can be seen standing between the young winners as the pose with certificates.
The winners, received certificates by William at special reception at Windsor Castle, also presented their ideas at the Speaker’s House in the House of Commons.
House of Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle shared, “I was absolutely thrilled to meet the Blue Peter Earthshot competition winners and to hear their imaginative and innovative ideas to help protect the planet.”
He added, “The thought that had gone into their ideas, and the enthusiasm with which they discussed them with us was genuinely exciting.”
The Prince of Wales’ special reception came ahead of the Duke of Sussex’s Invictus Games appearance with wife Meghan Markle.
Harry will kick of the sporting event ceremonytop on February 8, 2025.