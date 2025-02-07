Royal

Prince William hosts special event as Harry gears to kick off Invictus Games

Prince Harry is set to make joint appearance with Meghan Markle at Invictus Games opening ceremony

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 07, 2025
Prince William hosts special event as Harry gears to kick off Invictus Games
Prince William hosts special event as Harry gears to kick off Invictus Games

Prince William hosted a very special event at Windsor Castle before Prince Harry gears to kick off Invictus Games.

On Thursday, the Prince of Wales invited the winners of a Blue Peter competition and gave them a special award.

The BBC competition invited kids to submit a project proposal that will achieve one of the five goals set out by William’s Earthshot Prize – Protect And Restore Nature; Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans; Build A Waste-Free World; and Fix Our Climate.

Kensington Palace
Kensington Palace

As seen in the pictures posted by Kensington Palace, William can be seen standing between the young winners as the pose with certificates.

The winners, received certificates by William at special reception at Windsor Castle, also presented their ideas at the Speaker’s House in the House of Commons.

House of Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle shared, “I was absolutely thrilled to meet the Blue Peter Earthshot competition winners and to hear their imaginative and innovative ideas to help protect the planet.”

He added, “The thought that had gone into their ideas, and the enthusiasm with which they discussed them with us was genuinely exciting.”

The Prince of Wales’ special reception came ahead of the Duke of Sussex’s Invictus Games appearance with wife Meghan Markle.

Harry will kick of the sporting event ceremonytop on February 8, 2025.

Donald Trump hits ICC with sanctions amid Netanyahu’s Washington meetings

Donald Trump hits ICC with sanctions amid Netanyahu’s Washington meetings

Norovirus causes gastrointestinal outbreak on Royal Caribbean cruise?

Norovirus causes gastrointestinal outbreak on Royal Caribbean cruise?
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas set dance floor on fire at her brother's sangeet

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas set dance floor on fire at her brother's sangeet
Princess Kate creates huge trouble for palace with her unexpected decision

Princess Kate creates huge trouble for palace with her unexpected decision
Princess Kate creates huge trouble for palace with her unexpected decision
Princess Kate creates huge trouble for palace with her unexpected decision
Will Kate Middleton attend BAFTA Film Awards 2025?
Will Kate Middleton attend BAFTA Film Awards 2025?
Prince William shifts focus on new ‘project’ after major royal engagement
Prince William shifts focus on new ‘project’ after major royal engagement
King Charles, Queen Camilla to hold talks with Pope Francis in Rome
King Charles, Queen Camilla to hold talks with Pope Francis in Rome
King Charles shares update on Princess Anne's hospital visit
King Charles shares update on Princess Anne's hospital visit
Queen Camilla opens big medical facility after King Charles emotional outing
Queen Camilla opens big medical facility after King Charles emotional outing
Prince William opens up about things he ‘loves’ in new outing without Kate
Prince William opens up about things he ‘loves’ in new outing without Kate
Meghan Markle’s flirtatious acts around Prince William EXPOSED
Meghan Markle’s flirtatious acts around Prince William EXPOSED
King Felipe, Queen Letizia receive special honour in joint appearance
King Felipe, Queen Letizia receive special honour in joint appearance
Prince William discusses ‘important’ issues in new roundtable meeting
Prince William discusses ‘important’ issues in new roundtable meeting
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward engage in sweet PDA amid Nepal trip
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward engage in sweet PDA amid Nepal trip
King Abdullah departs for foreign visit after Donald Trump’s invitation
King Abdullah departs for foreign visit after Donald Trump’s invitation