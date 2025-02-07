Royal

Prince Andrew hit with huge claims as major lawsuit looms

The Duke of York, Prince Andrew has been accused of 'ill temper' by palace insider

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 07, 2025
Prince Andrew hit with huge claim as major lawsuit looms
Prince Andrew hit with huge claim as major lawsuit looms

Prince Andrew, who is currently "terrified" about the probe into Jeffrey Epstein case in the US has been hit with fresh claims by a royal staffer.

As per a royal staffer's claim in Tom Quinn's upcoming book, Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, Andrew once made a very harsh decision about a worker at the palace.

In an excerpt from Quinn's book, obtained by Times' a royal staffer revealed King Charles' disgraced brother transferred a servant from the palace as he did not like a specific thing about his appearance.

“It’s true that some royals can display acts of ill temper,” the staffer told Quinn.

They went on to share, "Prince Andrew insisted on a member of staff being transferred because he disliked a mole on the man’s face."

The book also revealed the 64-year-old also "moved a man to other duties for wearing a nylon tie."

This bombshell claim comes amid the fresh calls for probe into Prince Andrew's out of the court settlement with a victim of sexual assault, Virginia Guiffre, in 2019, who accused the duke of raping her at 17.

Despite his denial, Andrew was stripped of his royal title and took a step back from the family in 2020 after the Epstein connection and Guiffre lawsuit went public. (Late last month, multiple U.K. outlets published an alleged email between Andrew and Epstein from 2011.)

Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants will publish on Tuesday, February 18.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs reacts to Kanye West’s plea for his freedom amid jail sentence

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs reacts to Kanye West’s plea for his freedom amid jail sentence
Ivanka Trump caught in shocking scandal over misuse of USAID money

Ivanka Trump caught in shocking scandal over misuse of USAID money
Karan Johar pays heartfelt birthday tribute to his twin kids: 'beyond lineage'

Karan Johar pays heartfelt birthday tribute to his twin kids: 'beyond lineage'

Kanye West sparks reactions by following Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on Instagram

Kanye West sparks reactions by following Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on Instagram

Prince Harry receives brutal warning before leaving US with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry receives brutal warning before leaving US with Meghan Markle
Prince Christian receives new role after King Frederik leaves Denmark
Prince Christian receives new role after King Frederik leaves Denmark
Princess Kate creates huge trouble for palace with her unexpected decision
Princess Kate creates huge trouble for palace with her unexpected decision
Will Kate Middleton attend BAFTA Film Awards 2025?
Will Kate Middleton attend BAFTA Film Awards 2025?
Prince William hosts special event as Harry gears to kick off Invictus Games
Prince William hosts special event as Harry gears to kick off Invictus Games
Prince William shifts focus on new ‘project’ after major royal engagement
Prince William shifts focus on new ‘project’ after major royal engagement
King Charles, Queen Camilla to hold talks with Pope Francis in Rome
King Charles, Queen Camilla to hold talks with Pope Francis in Rome
King Charles shares update on Princess Anne's hospital visit
King Charles shares update on Princess Anne's hospital visit
Queen Camilla opens big medical facility after King Charles emotional outing
Queen Camilla opens big medical facility after King Charles emotional outing
Prince William opens up about things he ‘loves’ in new outing without Kate
Prince William opens up about things he ‘loves’ in new outing without Kate
Meghan Markle’s flirtatious acts around Prince William EXPOSED
Meghan Markle’s flirtatious acts around Prince William EXPOSED
King Felipe, Queen Letizia receive special honour in joint appearance
King Felipe, Queen Letizia receive special honour in joint appearance