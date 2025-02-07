Prince Andrew hit with huge claims as major lawsuit looms

Prince Andrew, who is currently "terrified" about the probe into Jeffrey Epstein case in the US has been hit with fresh claims by a royal staffer.
As per a royal staffer's claim in Tom Quinn's upcoming book, Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, Andrew once made a very harsh decision about a worker at the palace.
In an excerpt from Quinn's book, obtained by Times' a royal staffer revealed King Charles' disgraced brother transferred a servant from the palace as he did not like a specific thing about his appearance.
“It’s true that some royals can display acts of ill temper,” the staffer told Quinn.
They went on to share, "Prince Andrew insisted on a member of staff being transferred because he disliked a mole on the man’s face."
The book also revealed the 64-year-old also "moved a man to other duties for wearing a nylon tie."
This bombshell claim comes amid the fresh calls for probe into Prince Andrew's out of the court settlement with a victim of sexual assault, Virginia Guiffre, in 2019, who accused the duke of raping her at 17.
Despite his denial, Andrew was stripped of his royal title and took a step back from the family in 2020 after the Epstein connection and Guiffre lawsuit went public. (Late last month, multiple U.K. outlets published an alleged email between Andrew and Epstein from 2011.)
Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants will publish on Tuesday, February 18.