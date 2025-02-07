Karan Johar pays heartfelt birthday tribute to his twin kids: 'beyond lineage' 

Karan Johar shared a heartfelt message for his two adorable kids on their eighth birthday.
The 52-year-old Indian filmmaker took to his Instagram handle to drop a carousel of photos featuring himself and his two kids, Yash and Roohi.
In the first frame, Karan is seen sharing a warm hug with his son and daughter while they all pose for a picture.
In the snapshots, all of them opted for casual outfits. Karan wore a black sweatshirt, matching pants, and white sneakers. While his daughter wore a blue T-shirt and pants, and his son was in a red outfit.
The father-of-two also penned a sweet note for his kids in the caption, "My biggest Achievement is one of being a Father…. I named them after my parents because I felt beyond a lineage or a name an emotion must continue."
"They are my world!!! Happy birthday Roohi and Yash… my biggest prayer for you both is to be Kind always," he concluded his post.
The Koffee With Karan host also dropped a red heart emoji alongside his heartwarming caption.
For those unaware, Karan Johar welcomed Yash and Roohi via surrogacy procedure in February 2017.
He reportedly named his son Yash after his father's late Yash Johar's demise, while Roohi is an anagram of his mother's name, Hiroo.