Trending

Karan Johar pays heartfelt birthday tribute to his twin kids: 'beyond lineage'

Karan Johar celebrates eighth birthday of his twin kids, whom he welcomed in 2017 via surrogacy prcedure

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 07, 2025
Karan Johar pays heartfelt birthday tribute to his twin kids: beyond lineage
Karan Johar pays heartfelt birthday tribute to his twin kids: 'beyond lineage' 

Karan Johar shared a heartfelt message for his two adorable kids on their eighth birthday.

The 52-year-old Indian filmmaker took to his Instagram handle to drop a carousel of photos featuring himself and his two kids, Yash and Roohi.

In the first frame, Karan is seen sharing a warm hug with his son and daughter while they all pose for a picture.

In the snapshots, all of them opted for casual outfits. Karan wore a black sweatshirt, matching pants, and white sneakers. While his daughter wore a blue T-shirt and pants, and his son was in a red outfit.

The father-of-two also penned a sweet note for his kids in the caption, "My biggest Achievement is one of being a Father…. I named them after my parents because I felt beyond a lineage or a name an emotion must continue."

"They are my world!!! Happy birthday Roohi and Yash… my biggest prayer for you both is to be Kind always," he concluded his post.

The Koffee With Karan host also dropped a red heart emoji alongside his heartwarming caption.

For those unaware, Karan Johar welcomed Yash and Roohi via surrogacy procedure in February 2017.

He reportedly named his son Yash after his father's late Yash Johar's demise, while Roohi is an anagram of his mother's name, Hiroo.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs reacts to Kanye West’s plea for his freedom amid jail sentence

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs reacts to Kanye West’s plea for his freedom amid jail sentence
Ivanka Trump caught in shocking scandal over misuse of USAID money

Ivanka Trump caught in shocking scandal over misuse of USAID money
Karan Johar pays heartfelt birthday tribute to his twin kids: 'beyond lineage'

Karan Johar pays heartfelt birthday tribute to his twin kids: 'beyond lineage'

Kanye West sparks reactions by following Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on Instagram

Kanye West sparks reactions by following Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on Instagram

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid breaks silence on ‘Loveyapa’ criticism
Aamir Khan’s son Junaid breaks silence on ‘Loveyapa’ criticism
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas set dance floor on fire at her brother's sangeet
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas set dance floor on fire at her brother's sangeet
'Main Hoon Na 2': Farah Khan, Shah Rukh Khan team up again after 10 years?
'Main Hoon Na 2': Farah Khan, Shah Rukh Khan team up again after 10 years?
Urwa Hocane drops glamorous glimpse of Mawra Hocane’s shendi décor
Urwa Hocane drops glamorous glimpse of Mawra Hocane’s shendi décor
Priyanka Chopra attends brother’s mehendi without Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra attends brother’s mehendi without Nick Jonas
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and Aamir reunite at 'Loveyapa' screening
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and Aamir reunite at 'Loveyapa' screening
Vicky Kaushal spills beans on his first-ever interaction with wife Katrina Kaif
Vicky Kaushal spills beans on his first-ever interaction with wife Katrina Kaif
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani wedding: Sister Urwa shares exclusive glimpses
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani wedding: Sister Urwa shares exclusive glimpses
Mawra Hocane ties knot with ‘Sabaat’ costar Ameer Gilani
Mawra Hocane ties knot with ‘Sabaat’ costar Ameer Gilani
Vicky Kaushal spills beans on his bond with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor
Vicky Kaushal spills beans on his bond with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor
Kubra Khan shares inside glimpse from her star-studded dholki night
Kubra Khan shares inside glimpse from her star-studded dholki night
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani to tie the knot this month?
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani to tie the knot this month?