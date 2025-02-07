King Charles gives new setback to Prince Andrew amid Duke’s recent controversies

King Charles has given another blow to his disgraced brother, Prince Andrew amid Duke’s recent controversies.
Buckingham Palace and the monarch have reportedly given his approval to a school named after the Duke to change its name.
The only secondary school on the remote British territory of St Helena is set to be renamed, effectively distancing itself from the disgraced royal due to "recent public controversy" and "negative media coverage."
Prince Andrew School, which opened in 1989, has asked its student to suggest a more "neutral" name for their school after receiving approval from Royal Family.
The government of St Helena said the change would help create a "positive and forward-thinking learning environment, free from contentious associations."
"While we respect history, we must also be mindful of how past associations impact the present and future,” Phil Toal, the school's headteacher, said.
He further added, "Choosing a new name allows us to honour the contributions of our students and community without the burden of controversial ties.”
The new name of the school will be implemented at the start of the academic year in September 2025.
This step is the latest in a series of setbacks for Prince Andrew, who has been struggling to rebuild his reputation amid the Epstein scandal.
Recently, he once again found himself in hot water after his business adviser was accused of being a Chinese spy, prompting the launch of a special immigration investigation.
Last month, it was revealed that Andrew had kept in contact with late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein for longer than he initially claimed.
Moreover, King Charles has been feuding with Prince Andrew over his Royal Lodge home for over two years.