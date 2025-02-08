Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman’s ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ wins Critics Choice Award

Ryan Reynold and Hugh Jackman hit Deadpool & Wolverine slashed the competition at the Critics Choice Awards as it won the Best Comedy award.
The 2024 Marvel hit garnered acclaim at a February 7 ceremony at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Taking to Instagram, Marvel studio official page turned to Instagram account to paid a tribute on the prestigious victory of Deadpool & Wolverine.
Sharing a poster of the film, the studio penned the caption, “Congratulations to the cast and crew of #DeadpoolAndWolverine on their Critics Choice Awards win for Best Comedy!”
Soon after the award was announced, the Green Lantern star also took to his Instagram account to share a note on the latest triumph of his film.
He penned the congratulatory remark, "Zing! Thanks @criticschoice — whole team @deadpoolmovie is thrilled. But wait a minute. Swipe [to the next slide] Huge congrats to @arealpainfil.”
To note, in 2016 Reynold won two trophies for the comic book movie's first installment: Best Comedy Film and Best Actor in a Comedy Film.
“Thank you, I genuinely was not expecting this,” he said on stage at the time. “I prepared nothing, so I’m just going to focus on Tom Hanks.”
To note , last year, Deadpool & Wolverine grossed $1.338 billion worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, the second-highest-grossing film of 2024,