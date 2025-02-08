Entertainment

Pete Davidson makes candid confession about his 'dumbest' tattoos

'Saturday Night Live' alum Pete Davidson talks about the gruelling process of his tattoo removal

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 08, 2025
Pete Davidson makes candid confession about his dumbest tattoos
Pete Davidson makes candid confession about his 'dumbest' tattoos 

Pete Davidson is in the midst of removing more than 200 tattoos from his body.

While appearing on the show Late Night with Seth Meyers, the former Saturday Night Live alum was asked about the current status of his tattoo removal process.

Davidson said, "I didn't realize it would take -- like, when I'm 40, it'll all be gone, like the chest and the back.”

The 31-year old has been working on removing his ink since 2021.

"It's at least seven visits. And if it's black and white, it's a little easier. But if it's a color tattoo, it takes forever," Kim Kardashian’s ex revealed.

Meyers then asked if there were any tattoos he was happy to no longer have. Davidson responded, "All of them. I made a lot of those decisions when, you know, before rehab. So I got the dumbest tattoos.”

He further added, "I got a collection of cartoons smoking a blunt.”

Also during the same, the star opened up about the gruelling process he underwent to remove his ink, sharing he plans on keeping, "Maybe, like two or three."

"I've been burning them off. They burn off a layer of your skin, then it has to heal for six to eight weeks," Davidson explained. 

It is pertinent to mention that this is not the first time Pete Davidson has got candid about the tattoo removal process. 

Queen Sonja of Norway makes powerful comeback after surgery

Queen Sonja of Norway makes powerful comeback after surgery
Noah Cyrus gives special nod to dad Billy Ray amid family tension

Noah Cyrus gives special nod to dad Billy Ray amid family tension

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi: Zodiac signs of football’s richest stars

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi: Zodiac signs of football’s richest stars
Kiara Advani shares fun video with Sidharth Malhotra on 2nd wedding anniversary

Kiara Advani shares fun video with Sidharth Malhotra on 2nd wedding anniversary
Noah Cyrus gives special nod to dad Billy Ray amid family tension
Noah Cyrus gives special nod to dad Billy Ray amid family tension
Madelyn Cline teams up with Johnny Depp for thriller ‘Day Drinker’
Madelyn Cline teams up with Johnny Depp for thriller ‘Day Drinker’
Khloé Kardashian opens up about struggles after Lamar Odom reunion
Khloé Kardashian opens up about struggles after Lamar Odom reunion
Ryan Reynolds reacts to Critics Choice Award win after skipping ceremony
Ryan Reynolds reacts to Critics Choice Award win after skipping ceremony
Critics Choice Awards: Zoe Saldaña wins big, calls out critics in acceptance speech
Critics Choice Awards: Zoe Saldaña wins big, calls out critics in acceptance speech
Cameron Diaz reveals surprising change in Hollywood during her 11-years hiatus
Cameron Diaz reveals surprising change in Hollywood during her 11-years hiatus
Bradley Cooper starts exciting new venture ahead of Super Bowl event
Bradley Cooper starts exciting new venture ahead of Super Bowl event
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman’s ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ wins Critics Choice Award
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman’s ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ wins Critics Choice Award
Kim Kardashian distances from Kanye West after his ‘unsettling’ online outburst
Kim Kardashian distances from Kanye West after his ‘unsettling’ online outburst
Jessica Alba files for divorce from Cash Warren after 16 years of marriage
Jessica Alba files for divorce from Cash Warren after 16 years of marriage
Hugh Jackman leaves fans gushing with impressive Jump Rope skills
Hugh Jackman leaves fans gushing with impressive Jump Rope skills
Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick’s 'secret feud' amid 'Another Simple Favor' tour EXPOSED
Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick’s 'secret feud' amid 'Another Simple Favor' tour EXPOSED