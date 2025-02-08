Pete Davidson makes candid confession about his 'dumbest' tattoos 

Pete Davidson is in the midst of removing more than 200 tattoos from his body.
While appearing on the show Late Night with Seth Meyers, the former Saturday Night Live alum was asked about the current status of his tattoo removal process.
Davidson said, "I didn't realize it would take -- like, when I'm 40, it'll all be gone, like the chest and the back.”
The 31-year old has been working on removing his ink since 2021.
"It's at least seven visits. And if it's black and white, it's a little easier. But if it's a color tattoo, it takes forever," Kim Kardashian’s ex revealed.
Meyers then asked if there were any tattoos he was happy to no longer have. Davidson responded, "All of them. I made a lot of those decisions when, you know, before rehab. So I got the dumbest tattoos.”
He further added, "I got a collection of cartoons smoking a blunt.”
Also during the same, the star opened up about the gruelling process he underwent to remove his ink, sharing he plans on keeping, "Maybe, like two or three."
"I've been burning them off. They burn off a layer of your skin, then it has to heal for six to eight weeks," Davidson explained.
It is pertinent to mention that this is not the first time Pete Davidson has got candid about the tattoo removal process.