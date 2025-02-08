Critics Choice Awards: Zoe Saldaña wins big, calls out critics in acceptance speech 

Zoe Saldaña takes home the Critics’ Choice Award for her role in Emilia Pérez at the 2025 ceremony.
The star-studded event held on February 7, 2025 was a blast for Zoe as she won big in the Best Supporting Actress category and made her fans proud.
E! channel demonstrated the live transmission of the award show, which aired from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, with Chelsea Handler as the host.
While delivering her acceptance speech, the Good Burger 2 star thanked some of the other nominees at the event, explaining their standout performance contributed to the film’s excellence.
At the same time, she also began to call out critics, mentioning how it was strange to advise people not to pay attention to the bad ones.
She said, “Whenever you receive a negative criticism for a role or a film, everyone says, 'Don't read the reviews.' Then when you get the positive feedback, everyone says, 'Did you read the reviews?' But I appreciate the role of a critic. I do sometimes."
Zoe continued,"I sometimes read the reviews and I internalise it, especially the really insightful and helpful feedback, like, 'Her crying is really distracting. She's in too many franchises,' or my personal favorite, 'She's too blue.' So I will listen to you all tonight, and I will accept this with pride. Thank you.”
To note, nomination for the Critics Choice Awards were led by Conclave and Wicked, with 11 nods apiece.