Entertainment

Critics Choice Awards: Zoe Saldaña wins big, calls out critics in acceptance speech

The star-studded Critics' Choice Award was held on February 7, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 08, 2025
Critics Choice Awards: Zoe Saldaña wins big, calls out critics in acceptance speech
Critics Choice Awards: Zoe Saldaña wins big, calls out critics in acceptance speech 

Zoe Saldaña takes home the Critics’ Choice Award for her role in Emilia Pérez at the 2025 ceremony.

The star-studded event held on February 7, 2025 was a blast for Zoe as she won big in the Best Supporting Actress category and made her fans proud.

E! channel demonstrated the live transmission of the award show, which aired from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, with Chelsea Handler as the host.

While delivering her acceptance speech, the Good Burger 2 star thanked some of the other nominees at the event, explaining their standout performance contributed to the film’s excellence.

At the same time, she also began to call out critics, mentioning how it was strange to advise people not to pay attention to the bad ones.

She said, “Whenever you receive a negative criticism for a role or a film, everyone says, 'Don't read the reviews.' Then when you get the positive feedback, everyone says, 'Did you read the reviews?' But I appreciate the role of a critic. I do sometimes."

Zoe continued,"I sometimes read the reviews and I internalise it, especially the really insightful and helpful feedback, like, 'Her crying is really distracting. She's in too many franchises,' or my personal favorite, 'She's too blue.' So I will listen to you all tonight, and I will accept this with pride. Thank you.”

To note, nomination for the Critics Choice Awards were led by Conclave and Wicked, with 11 nods apiece. 

Queen Sonja of Norway makes powerful comeback after surgery

Queen Sonja of Norway makes powerful comeback after surgery
Noah Cyrus gives special nod to dad Billy Ray amid family tension

Noah Cyrus gives special nod to dad Billy Ray amid family tension

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi: Zodiac signs of football’s richest stars

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi: Zodiac signs of football’s richest stars
Kiara Advani shares fun video with Sidharth Malhotra on 2nd wedding anniversary

Kiara Advani shares fun video with Sidharth Malhotra on 2nd wedding anniversary
Noah Cyrus gives special nod to dad Billy Ray amid family tension
Noah Cyrus gives special nod to dad Billy Ray amid family tension
Madelyn Cline teams up with Johnny Depp for thriller ‘Day Drinker’
Madelyn Cline teams up with Johnny Depp for thriller ‘Day Drinker’
Khloé Kardashian opens up about struggles after Lamar Odom reunion
Khloé Kardashian opens up about struggles after Lamar Odom reunion
Ryan Reynolds reacts to Critics Choice Award win after skipping ceremony
Ryan Reynolds reacts to Critics Choice Award win after skipping ceremony
Cameron Diaz reveals surprising change in Hollywood during her 11-years hiatus
Cameron Diaz reveals surprising change in Hollywood during her 11-years hiatus
Pete Davidson makes candid confession about his 'dumbest' tattoos
Pete Davidson makes candid confession about his 'dumbest' tattoos
Bradley Cooper starts exciting new venture ahead of Super Bowl event
Bradley Cooper starts exciting new venture ahead of Super Bowl event
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman’s ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ wins Critics Choice Award
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman’s ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ wins Critics Choice Award
Kim Kardashian distances from Kanye West after his ‘unsettling’ online outburst
Kim Kardashian distances from Kanye West after his ‘unsettling’ online outburst
Jessica Alba files for divorce from Cash Warren after 16 years of marriage
Jessica Alba files for divorce from Cash Warren after 16 years of marriage
Hugh Jackman leaves fans gushing with impressive Jump Rope skills
Hugh Jackman leaves fans gushing with impressive Jump Rope skills
Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick’s 'secret feud' amid 'Another Simple Favor' tour EXPOSED
Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick’s 'secret feud' amid 'Another Simple Favor' tour EXPOSED