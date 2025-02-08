Entertainment

Madelyn Cline teams up with Johnny Depp for thriller 'Day Drinker'

The 'Stranger Things' star will also reprise the role in Netflix series 'Outer Banks' in its upcoming fifth and final season

Madelyn Cline has teamed up with Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz in an highly-anticipated Lionsgate thriller Day Drinker.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Stranger Things star is set to captivate the audience with the Alice In The Wonderland star, after she will reprise the role in Netflix series Outer Banks in its upcoming fifth and final season.

Cline is also set to star in Sony’s I Know What You Did Last Summer and Amazon MGM’s The Map That Leads to You.

To note, Day Drinker is reportedly Depp’s most mainstream project in years following controversies amid his divorce from Amber Heard.

The new film revolves on a bartender aboard a cruise ship who encounters an enigmatic daytime drinker, only for the two of them to become involved in a web of crime, revealing surprising connections between them.

The film is being produced by Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road, known for their work on the John Wick series for Lionsgate, along with Adam Kolbrenner and Zach Dean.

Notably, Day Drinker marked the second recent collaboration between Lionsgate and 30WEST.

They also joined for a music-themed comedy directed by John Carney which stars Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas, titled Power Ballad.

