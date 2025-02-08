Royal

Prince Andrew plans to follow Harry's strategy to regain royal lodge

The Duke of York, Prince Andrew, seemingly attempted his last chance to rebuild his royal image publicly

Prince Andrew has reportedly been planning to follow in Prince Harry’s strategy to rebuild his tarnished royal image amid Chinese investor's deal drama.

According to Woman magazine, the royal expert Emily Andrews revealed that the Duke of York might release his own memoir, likewise his brother’s youngest son.

The royal commentator stated, "Some have speculated that Andrew might be forced to follow the example of the Sussexes and make millions from spilling royal secrets in a book or TV deal."

"Andrew could do a Harry and do some sort of tell-all interview on American TV, but that would mean he was completely persona non grata after that," she added.

The father-of-two, who has been accused of having a friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and recent allegations linking him to suspected Chinese spy Yang Tengbo, has continued to share the 30-room property alongside his former wife, Sarah Ferguson.

However, Andrew has been trying to clean his image similarly to Prince Harry, who published his own memoir Spare in January 2023 to fix his reputation publicly.

Shortly after the Duke of Sussex's memoir, it has been speculated that the 64-year-old royal member could follow in his beloved nephew's footsteps to regain his lost royal authority. 

As of now, Prince Andrew's representatives have not confirmed the publication of his personal memoir.

