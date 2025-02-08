Sabrina Carpenter treats fans to breathtaking Grammy night shots

Sabrina Carpenter is treating her fans with some “prfct” shots from the Grammys!
On Friday, February 7, the Short n’ Sweet hitmaker turned to her official Instagram handle and dropped a carousel of some exclusive photos from the star-studded night where received her first two Grammy Awards.
“Film from Sunday,” she captioned the post.
The breathtaking carousel kicked off with a backshot of the beautiful singer, capturing her blonde hair as she looked at the Grammys stage.
In the second slide was a snap that showcased the singer walking towards the red carpet in a gorgeous sky-blue-colored backless gown, with the Espresso songstress’s team helping her.
The third photograph was from the Grammys after-party where the Taste hitmaker looked elegant in an off-white furry coat, posing with some stars, including Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff.
As the slides continued, the snaps featured several unseen glimpses form the award night, including Carpenter with her Grammy Awards, with Chappell Roan, and several other Hollywood A-listers.
In the last snap of the huge carousel was a rotated image of the Please Please Please singer from behind as she hugged herself for the photograph.
The long string of images drew heartwarming and delightful reactions from Sabrina Carpenter’s fans, who also congratulated the singer for winning her first Grammy awards.