Rihanna, A$AP Rocky enjoy lunch date after rapper's assault trial

Rihanna and her partner, A$AP Rocky, were spotted having lunch after the rapper’s court proceedings in Los Angeles.
The singer-turned-businesswoman and her long-time boyfriend were seen leaving the courthouse on Friday, February 7th, 2025.
As reported by Mail Online, after spending the whole day in the court, the couple was later spotted ordering food at a Chick-fil-A drive-through from the backseat of their car.
During the court trial, Rihanna was wearing a business suit, which she paired with a white t-shirt. To elevate her look, she carried a brown scarf.
On the other hand, Rocky was photographed in a black leather jacket and coordinated pants.
This joint appearance of the two came after the 36-year-old rap icon was accused of opening fire at his fellow partner, A$AP Relli.
Back in 2021, Rocky's former pal filed a case against him over the charges of opening straight fire on him, which led the rapper into custody for a day.
Since then, Rocky has attended the case trials every year.
As reported by AP, Rocky has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and if convicted on both, he can legally get up to 24 years in prison.
However, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna, who are also parents to their two sons, RZA and Riot, have not issued any statement over the ongoing case.