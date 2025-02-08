Meghan Markle reveals Archie's reaction to Prince Harry's intense Invictus prep

Meghan Markle has delivered a heartfelt speech in honor of her beloved husband Prince Harry just hours after they touched down in Canada for the 2025 Invictus Games.
The Duchess of Sussex took to the stage at a welcome reception for athlete and their friends and families on Friday, February 7.
During the speech, Meghan shared an adorable anecdote about her son Archie's reaction to Prince Harry's intense preparations for the Invictus Games.
"What you won't have seen is all of the moments that have happened in the lead-up to these Games, all of the moments where, as you know, with families, the big rush in the morning—getting ready for school, packing the lunch boxes, making breakfast,” Meghan began.
She went on to share, "My husband's in all of that with us, and then he'll be on his phone, and Archie will say: 'Papa, why are you on your phone?' And he's like: 'That's Invictus. I'm getting ready for Invictus.'"
Meghan Markle further added that her "sweet children", Archie and Lilibet, are "cheering [everyone] on from California."
The Invictus Games will take place in Vancouver and Whistler from February 8 till 16.