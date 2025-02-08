Royal

Meghan Markle reveals Archie's reaction to Prince Harry's intense Invictus prep

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kicked off the 2025 Invictus Games with a tender smooch on Friday

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 08, 2025


Meghan Markle has delivered a heartfelt speech in honor of her beloved husband Prince Harry just hours after they touched down in Canada for the 2025 Invictus Games.

The Duchess of Sussex took to the stage at a welcome reception for athlete and their friends and families on Friday, February 7.

During the speech, Meghan shared an adorable anecdote about her son Archie's reaction to Prince Harry's intense preparations for the Invictus Games.

"What you won't have seen is all of the moments that have happened in the lead-up to these Games, all of the moments where, as you know, with families, the big rush in the morning—getting ready for school, packing the lunch boxes, making breakfast,” Meghan began.

She went on to share, "My husband's in all of that with us, and then he'll be on his phone, and Archie will say: 'Papa, why are you on your phone?' And he's like: 'That's Invictus. I'm getting ready for Invictus.'"

Meghan Markle further added that her "sweet children", Archie and Lilibet, are "cheering [everyone] on from California."

The Invictus Games will take place in Vancouver and Whistler from February 8 till 16.

Meghan Markle gets brutally slammed by Donald Trump in new statement

Meghan Markle gets brutally slammed by Donald Trump in new statement
Santorini on high alert: Experts warn biggest quake yet to come

Santorini on high alert: Experts warn biggest quake yet to come
Donald Trump takes shocking decision about Prince Harry’s deportation

Donald Trump takes shocking decision about Prince Harry’s deportation
King Charles ‘carefully planning’ state visits amid cancer battle

King Charles ‘carefully planning’ state visits amid cancer battle
Donald Trump takes shocking decision about Prince Harry’s deportation
Donald Trump takes shocking decision about Prince Harry’s deportation
King Charles ‘carefully planning’ state visits amid cancer battle
King Charles ‘carefully planning’ state visits amid cancer battle
Princess Sofia leaves hospital with Prince Philip after welcoming fourth baby
Princess Sofia leaves hospital with Prince Philip after welcoming fourth baby
King Charles shares two things 'dear to his heart' amid Harry, Meghan appearance
King Charles shares two things 'dear to his heart' amid Harry, Meghan appearance
Sarah Ferguson issues first statement after Prince Andrew loses big honour
Sarah Ferguson issues first statement after Prince Andrew loses big honour
Prince Andrew plans to follow Harry's strategy to regain royal lodge
Prince Andrew plans to follow Harry's strategy to regain royal lodge
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle crush split rumors with passionate kiss at Invictus Games
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle crush split rumors with passionate kiss at Invictus Games
Duchess Sophie signals unwavering support for King Charles with rare move
Duchess Sophie signals unwavering support for King Charles with rare move
King Charles meets Victoria and David Beckham amid Harry, Meghan feud
King Charles meets Victoria and David Beckham amid Harry, Meghan feud
Meghan Markle’s ‘flirting’ with Prince William 'deepened' his rift with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle’s ‘flirting’ with Prince William 'deepened' his rift with Prince Harry
Queen Sonja of Norway makes powerful comeback after surgery
Queen Sonja of Norway makes powerful comeback after surgery
Princess Eugenie enjoys glamorous outing after Prince Andrew suffers big blow
Princess Eugenie enjoys glamorous outing after Prince Andrew suffers big blow