Belinda Bencic gets ‘emotional’ after winning debut title as mother

Swiss star Belinda Bencic wins her debut Abu Dhabi title after giving birth to a daughter after an “emotional” finals.
According to The West, Bencic beat American tennis player Ashlyn Krueger 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 on Saturday, February 8, 2025, in the final of the Abu Dhabi Open to claim her first WTA Tour title as a mother.
The Olympic champion who gave birth to her first child, Bella, in April 2024 celebrated her first milestone after becoming a mother with her daughter and husband and coach, Martin Hromkovic, who broke down into tears while holding her daughter in the stands after the victory of his wife.
The 27-year-old during the post-match interview expressed, “I didn’t imagine this. I’m also getting a little emotional. I was working really hard to come back, and to win a title in front of my family is really special.”
She dedicated her win to her husband and daughter, saying, “To my husband and daughter Bella, I love you so much. It was a big dream for me to come back and play in front of her and to win the tournament."
“Also to my coach, Iain, I think we did such hard work to play here. To my husband and daughter Bella, I love you so much. It was a big dream for me to come back and play in front of her and to win the tournament. This is the first tournament I won twice, so this has got to be my favourite tournament,” she added.
Notably, Bencic returned to the court again after the break in October 2024 and quickly came back in the form. She showed good performance in the Australian Open and reached the fourth round of the tournament.