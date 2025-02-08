Elon Musk breaks silence on buying TikTok

Sci-Tech

  by Web Desk
  February 08, 2025
Elon Musk has finally broken silence on the reports and rumours about buying the social media app TikTok.

According to Money Control, it was reported that the Tesla owner was interested in buying the popular video-sharing app TikTok to save it from banning in the United States.

Even when the US President Donald Trump was asked whether he was open to Musk buying TikTok, he told reporters, “I would be if he wanted to buy it. I have met with owners of TikTok, the big owners. So, what I am thinking about saying to somebody is 'buy it and give half to the United States of America.'”

The reports about X (formerly Twitter) owner acquiring it surfaced after Trump took office for the second time and granted the Chinese company ByteDance-owned social media platform an extension of 75 days.

Moreover, the richest person in the world has opened up about the rumours of buying TikTok at a conference in Germany hosted by Mathias Doepfner, the billionaire chief executive of German media conglomerate Axel Springer.

SpaceX owner said, “I have not put in a bid for TikTok. I don’t have any plans for what would I do if I had TikTok,” adding, “I’m not chomping at the bit to acquire TikTok. I usually build companies from scratch.”

Musk also revealed that he does not use the video-sharing platform that has over 170 million American users “personally.”

