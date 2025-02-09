Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's romantic move shuts down divorce claims

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the opening ceremony of the 2025 Invictus Games in Canada

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 09, 2025
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle debunk split rumours with romantic move
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a sweet moment at the Invictus Games opening ceremony, stealing a kiss in the stands as they cheered on the competitors.

As per PEOPLE, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a PDA moment prior to Harry stepping away to deliver his speech at the inspiring event.

At the event Katy Perry, Nelly Furtado, Chris Martin of Coldplay and Noah Kahan gave mesmerizing performances.

The sweet kiss happened at BC Place in Vancouver on February 8, as the couple attended the event to prove their commitment to shared charitable initiatives, including the Invictus Games.

While conversing at the event, Meghan said, “You will see him throughout this week," adding "You will see him at the games, you will see him probably curling with you and cheering you on at wheelchair basketball."

She continued, "It means so much to him,” adding, "You are his family, just as we are his family. And I hope you recognize how much of his heart he has poured into every single beat that has gotten all of you to this week that is going to be spectacular.

The Duchess said, "I need you to know that, I need you to know how much it means to him and how much each of you mean to him. It is my entire pleasure and complete honor to introduce to the stage my husband, the father of our very sweet, excited children who are cheering you on from California, Prince Harry, founder of the Invictus Games, the Duke of Sussex."

To note, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spotted together at the Invictus Games and it marked their first official appearance together since their tour of Colombia in August.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were under strict media scrutiny amid the couple being surrounded by split rumours.

