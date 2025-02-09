Entertainment

Taylor Swift wins over Travis Kelce's dad with her THIS hidden talent

Ed Kelce recalls moment when he realized that Taylor Swift was the perfect match for his son Travis Kelce

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 09, 2025
Taylor Swift wins over Travis Kelces dad with her THIS hidden talent
Taylor Swift wins over Travis Kelce's dad with her THIS hidden talent

Taylor Swift has impressed the world with her exceptional music talent but to win over Travis Kelce’s father she only needed her impressive football knowledge.

Ahead of Travis' Super Bowl appearance on Sunday, his dad appeared on Australia's Today show, where he shared how the Grammy winner singer impressed him.

The host asked Ed Kelce about what it's like to sit next to Swift at Chiefs games, to which he replied, "She's learning much more about football. She's watching football whenever she can."

Ed then recounted a moment when he realized that Taylor is the right one for his son.

"It was funny, we were sitting at a game and the Chiefs were in the red zone and they had to go for a field goal and I'm sitting there thinking, 'I hate field goals,' " he said.

Ed went on to share, "And Taylor comes back and says, 'I'll take the point.’ And I'm thinking, 'Look at you. A year ago, you didn't know a field goal from an extra point and now you're doing all this football talk.'”

“So I think she's enjoying the game,” he added.

Not only his father, Swift also appears to have a friendly relationship with Travis' mother, Donna Kelce, too.

To note, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since September 2023.

Priscilla Presley makes shocking revelation on discovering Elvis’ cheating

Priscilla Presley makes shocking revelation on discovering Elvis’ cheating
Kobe Bryant’s iconic ‘Achilles game’ shoes sell for HUGE sum at auction

Kobe Bryant’s iconic ‘Achilles game’ shoes sell for HUGE sum at auction
Mawra Hocane claims Ameer Gilani her 'miracle boy'

Mawra Hocane claims Ameer Gilani her 'miracle boy'

Kourtney Kardashian takes part in husband Travis Barker's fitness event

Kourtney Kardashian takes part in husband Travis Barker's fitness event

Kourtney Kardashian takes part in husband Travis Barker's fitness event
Kourtney Kardashian takes part in husband Travis Barker's fitness event
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence enjoys solo coffee date in chilly NYC
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence enjoys solo coffee date in chilly NYC
Kris Jenner takes huge decision for her iconic 'The Kardashians' mansion
Kris Jenner takes huge decision for her iconic 'The Kardashians' mansion
Justin Baldoni breaks down over 'intense year' amid Blake Lively legal battle
Justin Baldoni breaks down over 'intense year' amid Blake Lively legal battle
Hailey Bieber’s mysterious post sparks concern for marriage with Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber’s mysterious post sparks concern for marriage with Justin Bieber
Taylor Swift grows bond with Travis Kelce's sister-in-law before Super Bowl
Taylor Swift grows bond with Travis Kelce's sister-in-law before Super Bowl
Travis Kelce claps back at critics over Pre-Super Bowl date night with Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce claps back at critics over Pre-Super Bowl date night with Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez enjoys fun-filled Disneyland date with fiancé Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez enjoys fun-filled Disneyland date with fiancé Benny Blanco
David Schwimmer makes urgent plea to Elon Musk over Kanye West 's ‘hate’ speech
David Schwimmer makes urgent plea to Elon Musk over Kanye West 's ‘hate’ speech
Selena Gomez shares first post after Galentine’s Day with Jennifer Aniston
Selena Gomez shares first post after Galentine’s Day with Jennifer Aniston
Elton John eyes striking comeback after vision loss: ‘Can pick myself up’
Elton John eyes striking comeback after vision loss: ‘Can pick myself up’
Zayn Malik wraps Stairway to the Sky Tour’s UK, US leg with sweet note
Zayn Malik wraps Stairway to the Sky Tour’s UK, US leg with sweet note