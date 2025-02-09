Taylor Swift wins over Travis Kelce's dad with her THIS hidden talent

Taylor Swift has impressed the world with her exceptional music talent but to win over Travis Kelce’s father she only needed her impressive football knowledge.
Ahead of Travis' Super Bowl appearance on Sunday, his dad appeared on Australia's Today show, where he shared how the Grammy winner singer impressed him.
The host asked Ed Kelce about what it's like to sit next to Swift at Chiefs games, to which he replied, "She's learning much more about football. She's watching football whenever she can."
Ed then recounted a moment when he realized that Taylor is the right one for his son.
"It was funny, we were sitting at a game and the Chiefs were in the red zone and they had to go for a field goal and I'm sitting there thinking, 'I hate field goals,' " he said.
Ed went on to share, "And Taylor comes back and says, 'I'll take the point.’ And I'm thinking, 'Look at you. A year ago, you didn't know a field goal from an extra point and now you're doing all this football talk.'”
“So I think she's enjoying the game,” he added.
Not only his father, Swift also appears to have a friendly relationship with Travis' mother, Donna Kelce, too.
To note, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since September 2023.