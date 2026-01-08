Sophie Turner admits doing ‘lot of therapy’ after divorce with Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner has opened up about taking therapy after her high-profile divorce with Joe Jonas.
The Games of Throne star also admitted to working on herself as she’s set to celebrate 30th birthday next month.
During her appearance on CBS Mornings on Wednesday, January 7, co-host Gayle King asked the actress, "I'm wondering how you're feeling about it. Your life is just getting started, you're now a mother of two, you went through a high-profile divorce, come out the other side.”
Sophie kept her response simple, "Yeah."
She finalised her divorce from Joe Jonas after four years of marriage in September 2024.
The former couple shares daughters Willa, five, and Delphine, three.
Sophie continued, "Not me, not me. I'm so looking forward to it. In the run-up to my 30th, I've been really doing a lot of self-work, because I want to enter this new chapter of my life really confident in myself. I want to know myself as well as I can.”
She noted, “So, I've been doing a hell of a lot of therapy the past few months, and now I feel really ready to go into my 30s."
