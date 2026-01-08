Nick Reiner's lawyer steps down, hearing postponed in parents murder case

Nick Reiner’s lawyer, Alan Jackson, stepped away from the high-profile murder case ahead of court hearing.
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced last month that Nick, 32, will face two counts of first-degree murder for allegedly killing his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.
TMZ reported that Alan withdrew from the case on January 7, the day of Nick’s arraignment.
Now, he will be represented by a public defender, a woman named Kimberly Greene who has been working in the judicial system for 19 years.
As per BBC, Alan said, “Circumstances beyond my control, but more importantly circumstances beyond Nick's control, have made it impossible for us to continue our representation. I'm legally and ethically prohibited from explaining the reasons why."
Meanwhile, the prosecutor Nathan stated, "We are fully confident that a jury will convict Nick Reiner beyond a reasonable doubt of the brutal murder of his parents - Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.”
Rob’s family also released a statement via New York Times, noting, “They have the utmost trust in the legal process and will not comment further on matters related to the legal proceedings.”
Nick Reiner‘s murder case has now been pushed to February 23, 2026.