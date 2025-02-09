Taylor Swift hype fuels predictions for most-watched Super Bowl 2025 ever

The "Swifty Effect" is set to make history at this year’s Super Bowl, with experts predicting the largest TV audience ever as Taylor Swift's star power collides with the NFL.
As per Dailymail, last year the Lover crooner’s boyfriend the Kansas City Chief Tight end played for the Chiefs and her appearance at the match broke the record of 123.7 million TV viewers.
Notably, this year, Swift will reportedly make an appearance alongside other high-profile attendees like President Donald Trump, former First Lady Jill Biden and former Eagles center Jason Kelce.
Now, a source for the NFL, American Football’s governing body, said, “The Swifty effect has been remarkable.”
The insider added, “Every time Kansas City play they are getting record crowd numbers and attracting young female fans who have never shown an interest before.”
They went on to say, “We expect viewing figures for this year’s game to be the largest yet and that is entirely down to the Swifty effect.”
To note, the report came after Swift and Kelce were spotted having dinner in New Orleans where the Super Bowl is set to take place on Sunday.