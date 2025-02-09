Ariana Grande turns heads at 2025 PGA Awards ceremony in Los Angeles  

Entertainment

  February 09, 2025
Ariana Grande dropped the jaws at the 36th Producers Guild of America Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old singer-turned-actress made a surprise appearance at the star-studded event alongside her Wicked co-actor, Jeff Goldblum.

During the awards gala, Grande wore a sleeveless dress, which she paired with a mini skirt. To elevate her look, she tied her hair into a ponytail.

On the other hand, Goldblum was seen wearing a black suit with a button-up shirt and matching tie.

According to Mail Online, Grande and Goldblum took the stage to present the prestigious accolade to Anora actress Mikey Madison for her remarkable performance in the comedy-romance film.

The 25-year-old actress was nominated for the coveted Daryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures.

Apart from Anora, several Hollywood movies, including Wicked, A Complete Unknown, Emilia Pérez, The Brutalist, The Substance, A Real Pain, Dune: Part Two, and September 5, were nominated for the awards ceremony.

However, Ariana Grande and Jeff Goldblum have not received any accolades at the award festival.

For the unversed, Ariana portrayed the character Glinda in her Oscar-nominated movie, while Jeff played the role of the Wizard in Wicked.

The film was released in theatres on November 22, 2024. 

