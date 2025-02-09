Entertainment

Tom Cruise opens up about deadly stunt in ‘Mission: Impossible’ final sequel

Tom Cruise made shocking confession about doing biplane stunt on the set of ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 09, 2025
Tom Cruise opens up about deadly stunt in ‘Mission: Impossible’ final sequel
Tom Cruise opens up about deadly stunt in ‘Mission: Impossible’ final sequel

Tom Cruise has made a jaw-dropping confession about the biplane stunt in the final installment of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

In a recent interview with Empire, the 62-year-old Top Gun star opened up about filming the action scene that resulted in a shocking accident that occurred multiple times while shooting.

Featured in the teaser trailer of the film which was release two months ago, Cruise’s character Ethan Hunt can be seen doing a breathless stunt, dangling precariously off of the wing of the 1930s Boeing Stearman biplane, moving through South African airspace at 10,000 feet.

Speaking about the thrilling stunt, Tom Cruise revealed that he passed out on several occasions while performing it.

“When you stick your face out, going over 120 to 130 miles an hour, you’re not getting oxygen,” Cruise explained. “So I had to train myself how to breathe. There were times I would pass out physically; I was unable to get back into the cockpit.”

Moreover, Director Christopher McQuarrie, who has directed multiple installments of Mission: Impossible, teased that the final sequel would feature many more exciting and jaw-dropping stunts than ever before.

"There are stunts in the film that will melt your brain,” he teased.

He added, “We have stunts in the film that will make your jaw drop. Tom would go out and do something that topped anything he had ever done before."

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is set to release on May 21, 2025.

Prince Andrew’s new role gives financial shock to King Charles

Prince Andrew’s new role gives financial shock to King Charles
Caribbean tsunami warning after magnitude 7.6 earthquake cancelled

Caribbean tsunami warning after magnitude 7.6 earthquake cancelled
Gigi Hadid treats fans with rare glimpses of Seoul trip

Gigi Hadid treats fans with rare glimpses of Seoul trip
King Abdullah lands in US to meet President Donald Trump

King Abdullah lands in US to meet President Donald Trump
Gigi Hadid treats fans with rare glimpses of Seoul trip
Gigi Hadid treats fans with rare glimpses of Seoul trip
Katy Perry breaks silence after controversial Invictus Games performance
Katy Perry breaks silence after controversial Invictus Games performance
Drake receives expert advice after Kendrick Lamar's Grammy domination
Drake receives expert advice after Kendrick Lamar's Grammy domination
Brooklyn Beckham enjoys The One party with wife Nicola Peltz in New Orleans
Brooklyn Beckham enjoys The One party with wife Nicola Peltz in New Orleans
Emilia Pérez creator gives surprise nod to Karla Sofia Gascon at DGA Awards
Emilia Pérez creator gives surprise nod to Karla Sofia Gascon at DGA Awards
Victoria Beckham, David Beckham attend King Charles’ royal event
Victoria Beckham, David Beckham attend King Charles’ royal event
Henry Cavill, Natalie Viscuso make stylish arrival in Sydney with their baby
Henry Cavill, Natalie Viscuso make stylish arrival in Sydney with their baby
Ariana Grande turns heads at 2025 PGA Awards ceremony in Los Angeles
Ariana Grande turns heads at 2025 PGA Awards ceremony in Los Angeles
Taylor Swift hype fuels predictions for most-watched Super Bowl 2025 ever
Taylor Swift hype fuels predictions for most-watched Super Bowl 2025 ever
Shania Twain says 'its humbling' to inspire next generation of musicians
Shania Twain says 'its humbling' to inspire next generation of musicians
Denzel Washington speaks out on ‘Gladiator II’ Oscar snub
Denzel Washington speaks out on ‘Gladiator II’ Oscar snub
Priscilla Presley makes shocking revelation on discovering Elvis’ cheating
Priscilla Presley makes shocking revelation on discovering Elvis’ cheating