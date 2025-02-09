Tom Cruise opens up about deadly stunt in ‘Mission: Impossible’ final sequel

Tom Cruise has made a jaw-dropping confession about the biplane stunt in the final installment of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.
In a recent interview with Empire, the 62-year-old Top Gun star opened up about filming the action scene that resulted in a shocking accident that occurred multiple times while shooting.
Featured in the teaser trailer of the film which was release two months ago, Cruise’s character Ethan Hunt can be seen doing a breathless stunt, dangling precariously off of the wing of the 1930s Boeing Stearman biplane, moving through South African airspace at 10,000 feet.
Speaking about the thrilling stunt, Tom Cruise revealed that he passed out on several occasions while performing it.
“When you stick your face out, going over 120 to 130 miles an hour, you’re not getting oxygen,” Cruise explained. “So I had to train myself how to breathe. There were times I would pass out physically; I was unable to get back into the cockpit.”
Moreover, Director Christopher McQuarrie, who has directed multiple installments of Mission: Impossible, teased that the final sequel would feature many more exciting and jaw-dropping stunts than ever before.
"There are stunts in the film that will melt your brain,” he teased.
He added, “We have stunts in the film that will make your jaw drop. Tom would go out and do something that topped anything he had ever done before."
Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is set to release on May 21, 2025.