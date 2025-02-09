Prince Leka issues urgent message ahead of 2025 elections in Kosovo 

Royal

  • by Web Desk
  • February 09, 2025
Crown Prince Leka has released an urgent message ahead of 2025 elections in Kosovo.

The Prince of Albania congratulated political parties for their campaigns and reminded voters their constitutional rights.

On Saturday night, he wrote a lengthy statement on Instagram, “Dear compatriots, on the eve of elections in Kosovo, I would like to convey my congratulations and congratulate all political parties for the campaign so far. Let me address you with a sincere call: Exercise your right to vote!”

Leka added, “Participating in elections and voting are among the most important ways to contribute to strengthening democracy and building a better future for the country. Also, this is a way to express our gratitude, one of the virtues that characterizes us, for the continuous help and to prove that we know how to build a strong state based on democratic values.”

The parliamentary elections were held in Kosovo on February 9, 2025.


Prince continued, “Also, it shows that we are a reliable partner for our international friends, with the USA at the head, to which historically we as Albanians dedicate our very national existence. Let's turn this day into a celebration of democracy, proving once again our maturity and civic responsibility, as we have always done and as it makes us proud everywhere.”

Notably, around two million voters are registered in Kosovo. 

