Entertainment

Gigi Hadid treats fans with rare glimpses of Seoul trip

The American fashion model and TV personality dropped a huge carousel of photos in new post

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 09, 2025
Gigi Hadid treats fans with rare glimpses of Seoul trip
Gigi Hadid treats fans with rare glimpses of Seoul trip

Gigi Hadid has a treat for her fans!

In her new Instagram post on Sunday, February 9, 2025, the 29-year-old American fashion model and TV personality shared a huge carousel of rare photos from the last year, during her holidays in Seoul, South Korea.

“Some stuff I meant to share from end of ‘24- but got the flu at the top of year anddd iykyk,” she captioned.

The model added, “Anywayssss Feeling very blessed always. Sending you love wherever you are.”

She concluded the post with her sign, writing “G.”

The carousel kicked off with a selfie in which Gigi can be seen sitting on a couch, capturing a mirror selfie flaunting her toned back.

In the second snap was the entrance of Bukchon Hanok Village located in Seoul, South Korea, famous for the hanoks that date back to the early 20th century and some even from the Joseon Dynasty.

Third in the carousel was a video titled “24 hours in Seoul” in which the American model filmed her day in the beautiful city.

With the slides moving forward, the carousel featured several more stunning moments from Gigi Hadid’s travel diaries.

The post was soon met with heartwarming reactions from Gigi Hadid’s fans who expressed their love and admiration for the model.

Prince Andrew’s new role gives financial shock to King Charles

Prince Andrew’s new role gives financial shock to King Charles
Caribbean tsunami warning after magnitude 7.6 earthquake cancelled

Caribbean tsunami warning after magnitude 7.6 earthquake cancelled
Gigi Hadid treats fans with rare glimpses of Seoul trip

Gigi Hadid treats fans with rare glimpses of Seoul trip
King Abdullah lands in US to meet President Donald Trump

King Abdullah lands in US to meet President Donald Trump
Katy Perry breaks silence after controversial Invictus Games performance
Katy Perry breaks silence after controversial Invictus Games performance
Tom Cruise opens up about deadly stunt in ‘Mission: Impossible’ final sequel
Tom Cruise opens up about deadly stunt in ‘Mission: Impossible’ final sequel
Drake receives expert advice after Kendrick Lamar's Grammy domination
Drake receives expert advice after Kendrick Lamar's Grammy domination
Brooklyn Beckham enjoys The One party with wife Nicola Peltz in New Orleans
Brooklyn Beckham enjoys The One party with wife Nicola Peltz in New Orleans
Emilia Pérez creator gives surprise nod to Karla Sofia Gascon at DGA Awards
Emilia Pérez creator gives surprise nod to Karla Sofia Gascon at DGA Awards
Victoria Beckham, David Beckham attend King Charles’ royal event
Victoria Beckham, David Beckham attend King Charles’ royal event
Henry Cavill, Natalie Viscuso make stylish arrival in Sydney with their baby
Henry Cavill, Natalie Viscuso make stylish arrival in Sydney with their baby
Ariana Grande turns heads at 2025 PGA Awards ceremony in Los Angeles
Ariana Grande turns heads at 2025 PGA Awards ceremony in Los Angeles
Taylor Swift hype fuels predictions for most-watched Super Bowl 2025 ever
Taylor Swift hype fuels predictions for most-watched Super Bowl 2025 ever
Shania Twain says 'its humbling' to inspire next generation of musicians
Shania Twain says 'its humbling' to inspire next generation of musicians
Denzel Washington speaks out on ‘Gladiator II’ Oscar snub
Denzel Washington speaks out on ‘Gladiator II’ Oscar snub
Priscilla Presley makes shocking revelation on discovering Elvis’ cheating
Priscilla Presley makes shocking revelation on discovering Elvis’ cheating