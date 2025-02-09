Gigi Hadid treats fans with rare glimpses of Seoul trip

Gigi Hadid has a treat for her fans!
In her new Instagram post on Sunday, February 9, 2025, the 29-year-old American fashion model and TV personality shared a huge carousel of rare photos from the last year, during her holidays in Seoul, South Korea.
“Some stuff I meant to share from end of ‘24- but got the flu at the top of year anddd iykyk,” she captioned.
The model added, “Anywayssss Feeling very blessed always. Sending you love wherever you are.”
She concluded the post with her sign, writing “G.”
The carousel kicked off with a selfie in which Gigi can be seen sitting on a couch, capturing a mirror selfie flaunting her toned back.
In the second snap was the entrance of Bukchon Hanok Village located in Seoul, South Korea, famous for the hanoks that date back to the early 20th century and some even from the Joseon Dynasty.
Third in the carousel was a video titled “24 hours in Seoul” in which the American model filmed her day in the beautiful city.
With the slides moving forward, the carousel featured several more stunning moments from Gigi Hadid’s travel diaries.
The post was soon met with heartwarming reactions from Gigi Hadid’s fans who expressed their love and admiration for the model.