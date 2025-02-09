Nick Jonas pens heartfelt wish as Priyanka Chopra’s brother ties knot

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are enjoying wedding festivities in Mumbai, India

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are celebrating the heartfelt union of the actress’s brother and sister-in-law!

On Sunday, February 9, the 32-year-old American singer-songwriter and actor took to Instagram and shared a 4-slide post, featuring glimpses from the lavish wedding of his brother-in-law Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya.

Along with sharing the glamorous shots and clips, he also penned a heartwarming note, congratulation wife Priyanka’s brother and sister-in-law for tying the knot.

“A quick trip to India to witness the beautiful union of these two wonderful humans,” he captioned.

Nick continued, “Congratulations to my brother in law @siddharthchopra89 and my new sister in law @neelamupadhyaya wishing you a lifetime of happiness.”

In the caption, he also wrote, “So blessed our family continued to grow @priyankachopra.”

The first slide featured a beautiful family portrait of Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, and their daughter Malti Marie.

In the second slide was a clip of the bride and groom from the wedding ceremony as they exchanged the auspicious flower garlands.

The third slide also showcased a video in which the Bajirao Mastani actress exuded glamour in a jaw-dropping tradition ensemble as she walked her brother towards the wedding pavilion.

Meanwhile, the fourth slide was again a family portrait featuring Priyanka and Nick with the couple’s parents and the newlyweds.

