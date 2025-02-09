Nick Jonas pens heartfelt wish as Priyanka Chopra’s brother ties knot

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are celebrating the heartfelt union of the actress’s brother and sister-in-law!
On Sunday, February 9, the 32-year-old American singer-songwriter and actor took to Instagram and shared a 4-slide post, featuring glimpses from the lavish wedding of his brother-in-law Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya.
Along with sharing the glamorous shots and clips, he also penned a heartwarming note, congratulation wife Priyanka’s brother and sister-in-law for tying the knot.
“A quick trip to India to witness the beautiful union of these two wonderful humans,” he captioned.
Nick continued, “Congratulations to my brother in law @siddharthchopra89 and my new sister in law @neelamupadhyaya wishing you a lifetime of happiness.”
In the caption, he also wrote, “So blessed our family continued to grow @priyankachopra.”
The first slide featured a beautiful family portrait of Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, and their daughter Malti Marie.
In the second slide was a clip of the bride and groom from the wedding ceremony as they exchanged the auspicious flower garlands.
The third slide also showcased a video in which the Bajirao Mastani actress exuded glamour in a jaw-dropping tradition ensemble as she walked her brother towards the wedding pavilion.
Meanwhile, the fourth slide was again a family portrait featuring Priyanka and Nick with the couple’s parents and the newlyweds.