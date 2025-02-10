World

Trump to make history as first sitting president to attend Super Bowl LIX

Donald Trump is all set to watch Super Bowl LIX match at stadium despite NFL feud

  • February 10, 2025
Donald Trump is all set to make history as first-ever sitting president in the history of America to attend Super Bowl LIX.

Trump took to Truth Social, saying, “Two great Quarterbacks in this game. Also, an unbelievable running back, and the absolute best tight end in football (Ever!). Incredible coaching! If they would only get rid of that really weird looking new Kickoff 'deal,' which actually makes football more dangerous, they would be doing everybody, especially the fans, a big favour. ANYWAY, IT WILL BE A GREAT GAME!!!.”

The president is expected to view the match from a private box, accompanied by House Speaker Mike Johnson, among others. Both Missouri and Pennsylvania, the states represented in the game, played a key role in Trump's electoral victory in November.

