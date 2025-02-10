Prince Carl, Sofia release first photo of Princess Ines after name reveal: SEE

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia have shared the first glimpse of their newborn daughter Princess Ines!
Just a few hours after King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden officially announced the full name of his granddaughter, Ines Marie Lilian Silvia, the Swedish Royal Family shared the first photograph of the newly welcomed Princess.
Dressed in a cute, white outfit featuring pink hearts, the newborn Princess looked adorable while sleeping under a warm and cozy blanket.
“Princess Ines photographed by Princess Sofia,” stated the caption.
On the same day, the Swedish Royal Family, including King Carl, Queen Silvia, Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, Prince Carl Philip, Princess Sofia and their kids, attended “Thanksgiving service, Te Deum, for Princess Ines in the Palace Church.”
Moreover, in an official statement released by the Palace, it was mentioned that King Carl also announced the line of succession and stated that the newborn Princess Ines is “eighth” in the line to the throne.
He also shared that Ines is granted the title of Duchess of Västerbotten.
"In accordance with the King's decision of 7 October 2019 on changes in the Royal House, Princess Ines is a member of the Royal Family. However, the Princess will not be part of the Royal House and is therefore not a Royal Highness,” the statement added.
As per The Bump, Ines is a girl’s name of Spanish origin, related to the Greek name Agnes, meaning “pure” or “holy.”