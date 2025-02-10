World

China’s trade tariffs on US goods take effect amid rising tensions

Beijing revealed its plan on February 4, shortly after the US implemented a new 10% tax on all Chinese goods

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 10, 2025
China’s trade tariffs on US goods take effect amid rising tensions
China’s trade tariffs on US goods take effect amid rising tensions

China’s new tariffs and export restrictions on certain US goods came into effect on Monday.

This move is part of an ongoing trade war between China and the United States.

Beijing revealed its plan on February 4, shortly after the US implemented a new 10% tax on all Chinese goods.

This move escalates tensions between the two largest economies in the world.

US President Donald Trump stated that he imposed tariffs on China because he believed Beijing had failed to stop the flow of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid into the US.

He also suggested that these tariffs might be just the beginning of further actions against China.

On Sunday, Trump said he would introduce a 25% tax on all steel and aluminium imports into the US, with more details to be announced today.

While, travelling to the Super Bowl on Air Force One, Trump also revealed his plans to impose tariffs on other countries in response to their trade policies.

China is imposing a 15% tax on US coal and liquefied natural gas (LNG) and has also launched an investigation into Google.

Additionally, China is restricting the export of rare earth metals like tungsten, tellurium, ruthenium and molybdenum along with products related to ruthenium which are essential for clean energy technologies.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s 'scripted' Invictus Games moment sparks outrage

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s 'scripted' Invictus Games moment sparks outrage
China’s trade tariffs on US goods take effect amid rising tensions

China’s trade tariffs on US goods take effect amid rising tensions
Is Hania Amir's Bollywood debut on the cards?

Is Hania Amir's Bollywood debut on the cards?

King Charles shares moving message after Harry's powerful Invictus Games speech

King Charles shares moving message after Harry's powerful Invictus Games speech
Trump insists on making Canada 51st state in Super Bowl interview
Trump insists on making Canada 51st state in Super Bowl interview
Trump to make history as first sitting president to attend Super Bowl LIX
Trump to make history as first sitting president to attend Super Bowl LIX
Netanyahu's proposal for Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia sparks outrage
Netanyahu's proposal for Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia sparks outrage
Donald Trump unveils plan to end Ukraine-Russia war after talks with Putin
Donald Trump unveils plan to end Ukraine-Russia war after talks with Putin
Caribbean tsunami warning after magnitude 7.6 earthquake cancelled
Caribbean tsunami warning after magnitude 7.6 earthquake cancelled
Musk breaks silence with allegations after judge restricts DOGE data access
Musk breaks silence with allegations after judge restricts DOGE data access
'Harry Potter' first edition rescued from trash fetches remarkable price at auction
'Harry Potter' first edition rescued from trash fetches remarkable price at auction
China landslide leaves one dead, 28 missing in Jinping village
China landslide leaves one dead, 28 missing in Jinping village
Washington D.C. plane crash: All major wreckage recovered
Washington D.C. plane crash: All major wreckage recovered
Fehmarnbelt Tunnel to set world record as longest road and rail passage
Fehmarnbelt Tunnel to set world record as longest road and rail passage
Namibia’s first president Sam Nujoma passes away at 95
Namibia’s first president Sam Nujoma passes away at 95
Santorini on high alert: Experts warn biggest quake yet to come
Santorini on high alert: Experts warn biggest quake yet to come