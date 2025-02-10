World

Trump insists on making Canada 51st state in Super Bowl interview

President Donald Trump became the first US president in office to attend Super Bowl

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 10, 2025
Trump insists on making Canada 51st state in Super Bowl interview
Trump insists on making Canada 51st state in Super Bowl interview

President Donald Trump is not backing down from his desire to make Canada the 51st state of United States.

As per Associated Press, Trump in an interview aired on Sunday during Super Bowl pre-show admitted that he is serious about wanting Canada to become part of US.

Fox News Channel’s Bret Baier asked the US president if all his talk about taking over the neighboring country is real, the 78-year-old replied, "Yeah it is."

Trump continued, "I think Canada would be much better off being the 51st state because we lose $200 billion a year with Canada. And I’m not going to let that happen."

The 47th US president added, "Why are we paying $200 billion a year, essentially a subsidy to Canada?"

Meanwhile, Justin Trudeau during a closed-door session with business and labour leaders said on Friday that Trump’s talk of making Canada a US state was a "real thing," which was motivated by the interest in country’s resources.

"They’re very aware of our resources of what we have, and they very much want to be able to benefit from those," Trudeau told CBC.

Notably, the US is not supporting Canada, as Trump claimed. The US buys products from the natural resource-rich nation, including commodities like oil. 

The big trade deficit with Canada is mainly due to US buying energy from its neighbour country.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s 'scripted' Invictus Games moment sparks outrage

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s 'scripted' Invictus Games moment sparks outrage
China’s trade tariffs on US goods take effect amid rising tensions

China’s trade tariffs on US goods take effect amid rising tensions
Is Hania Amir's Bollywood debut on the cards?

Is Hania Amir's Bollywood debut on the cards?

King Charles shares moving message after Harry's powerful Invictus Games speech

King Charles shares moving message after Harry's powerful Invictus Games speech
China’s trade tariffs on US goods take effect amid rising tensions
China’s trade tariffs on US goods take effect amid rising tensions
Trump to make history as first sitting president to attend Super Bowl LIX
Trump to make history as first sitting president to attend Super Bowl LIX
Netanyahu's proposal for Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia sparks outrage
Netanyahu's proposal for Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia sparks outrage
Donald Trump unveils plan to end Ukraine-Russia war after talks with Putin
Donald Trump unveils plan to end Ukraine-Russia war after talks with Putin
Caribbean tsunami warning after magnitude 7.6 earthquake cancelled
Caribbean tsunami warning after magnitude 7.6 earthquake cancelled
Musk breaks silence with allegations after judge restricts DOGE data access
Musk breaks silence with allegations after judge restricts DOGE data access
'Harry Potter' first edition rescued from trash fetches remarkable price at auction
'Harry Potter' first edition rescued from trash fetches remarkable price at auction
China landslide leaves one dead, 28 missing in Jinping village
China landslide leaves one dead, 28 missing in Jinping village
Washington D.C. plane crash: All major wreckage recovered
Washington D.C. plane crash: All major wreckage recovered
Fehmarnbelt Tunnel to set world record as longest road and rail passage
Fehmarnbelt Tunnel to set world record as longest road and rail passage
Namibia’s first president Sam Nujoma passes away at 95
Namibia’s first president Sam Nujoma passes away at 95
Santorini on high alert: Experts warn biggest quake yet to come
Santorini on high alert: Experts warn biggest quake yet to come