Trump insists on making Canada 51st state in Super Bowl interview

President Donald Trump is not backing down from his desire to make Canada the 51st state of United States.
As per Associated Press, Trump in an interview aired on Sunday during Super Bowl pre-show admitted that he is serious about wanting Canada to become part of US.
Fox News Channel’s Bret Baier asked the US president if all his talk about taking over the neighboring country is real, the 78-year-old replied, "Yeah it is."
Trump continued, "I think Canada would be much better off being the 51st state because we lose $200 billion a year with Canada. And I’m not going to let that happen."
The 47th US president added, "Why are we paying $200 billion a year, essentially a subsidy to Canada?"
Meanwhile, Justin Trudeau during a closed-door session with business and labour leaders said on Friday that Trump’s talk of making Canada a US state was a "real thing," which was motivated by the interest in country’s resources.
"They’re very aware of our resources of what we have, and they very much want to be able to benefit from those," Trudeau told CBC.
Notably, the US is not supporting Canada, as Trump claimed. The US buys products from the natural resource-rich nation, including commodities like oil.
The big trade deficit with Canada is mainly due to US buying energy from its neighbour country.