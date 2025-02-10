Secret buyer of Eric Morecambe’s iconic glasses finally revealed

Do you remember Comedian Eric Morecambe’s glasses were sold at an auction for £20,000 last month?
But the buyer’s name was previously unknown until English singer-songwriter Robbie Williams disclosed in an Instagram post that he was the one who made the expensive purchase.
Williams revealed he purchased Eric’s glasses at an auction as the comedian was an “uncle of sorts” whose “spirit has been salve for my soul."
As per multiple outlets, items from Eric’s home in Hertfordshire, including personal possessions and showbiz memorabilia were put on auction after his widow, Joan, passed away the previous year.
Eric’s glasses were sold along with a Barling briar pipe and two photographs of him.
Eric, who was famous for smoking pipes, had a collection of pipes included in the auction that was sold as a single lot and fetched £1,100.
Williams shared two pictures of himself wearing the glasses and holding the pipe.
He said he bought these items as a gift to himself before his 51st birthday on Thursday, after spending months promoting his semi-autobiographical film, Better Man.
Williams said he cried “happy, childlike tears” when they won.” You see, I guess we all need friends-we-never-meet from off the telly. Eric has always been mine. An uncle of sorts,” he wrote.
He went on to share, “To the very core of me, Eric Morecambe’s spirit has been salve for my soul. How Eric made me feel is how I want to make people feel. What a gift to be able to create such joy and have that joy be present just by thinking of them.”
The singer added, “Eric, you were and are the very best of the very best. That sunshine you asked for, you gave to me,” before signing off the post with “Your fan, Robert x”.
Several other belongings of Eric were also sold at an auction that included a tailcoat and trouser, a writing desk and a Breathing watch.