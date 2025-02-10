Queen Sofia welcomes adorable new members at Royal Palace

Queen Sofia is having a heartwarming interaction!
On Monday, February 10, the official Instagram account of the Royal Family of Spain shared a delightful post in which the Royal Family detailed about Sofia’s latest engagement.
The mother of King Felipe welcomed some officials of Heroes of 4 Paws, an NGO dedicated to provide search and rescue services for dogs.
Along with the key officials, Sofia also welcomed two adorable members into the Palace, Poppet and Zeus, 8-and-9-year-old dogs.
“Queen Sofia receives at the Zarzuela Palace a representation of the Association Heroes of 4 Paws, an NGO dedicated to finding homes for dogs that have dedicated their lives to serving society in search and rescue work after their retirement,” the translated caption read.
The Palace continued, “In addition to learning more about the work carried out by the association and its volunteers, Queen Sofia has also been able to meet two of its canine members.”
Telling about both dogs, the Royal Family shared that Poppet, who is an 8-year-old Belgian Malinois shepherd, is specialized in searching for people in large areas.
Meanwhile, Zeus, who is 9-year-old German shepherd, previously belonged to the Air and Space Force’s Air Deployment Support Squadron, and its specialty was the detection of explosives.
The post featured photos of both Poppet and Zeus.