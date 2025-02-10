Royal

Queen Sofia welcomes adorable new members at Royal Palace

The mother of King Felipe, Queen Sofia, received special guests at the Zarzuela Palace

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 10, 2025
Queen Sofia welcomes adorable new members at Royal Palace
Queen Sofia welcomes adorable new members at Royal Palace

Queen Sofia is having a heartwarming interaction!

On Monday, February 10, the official Instagram account of the Royal Family of Spain shared a delightful post in which the Royal Family detailed about Sofia’s latest engagement.

The mother of King Felipe welcomed some officials of Heroes of 4 Paws, an NGO dedicated to provide search and rescue services for dogs.

Along with the key officials, Sofia also welcomed two adorable members into the Palace, Poppet and Zeus, 8-and-9-year-old dogs.

“Queen Sofia receives at the Zarzuela Palace a representation of the Association Heroes of 4 Paws, an NGO dedicated to finding homes for dogs that have dedicated their lives to serving society in search and rescue work after their retirement,” the translated caption read.

The Palace continued, “In addition to learning more about the work carried out by the association and its volunteers, Queen Sofia has also been able to meet two of its canine members.”

Telling about both dogs, the Royal Family shared that Poppet, who is an 8-year-old Belgian Malinois shepherd, is specialized in searching for people in large areas.

Meanwhile, Zeus, who is 9-year-old German shepherd, previously belonged to the Air and Space Force’s Air Deployment Support Squadron, and its specialty was the detection of explosives.

The post featured photos of both Poppet and Zeus.

Bianca Censori issues urgent message after Kanye West's X account ban

Bianca Censori issues urgent message after Kanye West's X account ban
Prince Carl, Sofia release first photo of Princess Ines after name reveal: SEE

Prince Carl, Sofia release first photo of Princess Ines after name reveal: SEE
Trump, Elon Musk troll Taylor Swift after Super Bowl boos from Eagles fans

Trump, Elon Musk troll Taylor Swift after Super Bowl boos from Eagles fans
Queen Sofia welcomes adorable new members at Royal Palace

Queen Sofia welcomes adorable new members at Royal Palace
Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie wrap Nepal visit with delightful cultural fest
Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie wrap Nepal visit with delightful cultural fest
Prince Carl, Sofia release first photo of Princess Ines after name reveal: SEE
Prince Carl, Sofia release first photo of Princess Ines after name reveal: SEE
King Carl XVI Gustaf issues apology after making big mistake in announcement
King Carl XVI Gustaf issues apology after making big mistake in announcement
Prince Harry left in stitches as Invictus Games athlete quizzes him on royal status
Prince Harry left in stitches as Invictus Games athlete quizzes him on royal status
Prince Harry’s unexpected gesture steals show at Invictus Games: SEE
Prince Harry’s unexpected gesture steals show at Invictus Games: SEE
King Felipe attends sombre event after receiving special honour
King Felipe attends sombre event after receiving special honour
Princess Sofia, Prince Carl Philip make big announcement after baby’s birth
Princess Sofia, Prince Carl Philip make big announcement after baby’s birth
King Willem-Alexander announces huge opportunity for young music learners
King Willem-Alexander announces huge opportunity for young music learners
King Charles honors new Aga Khan with ‘His Highness’ title
King Charles honors new Aga Khan with ‘His Highness’ title
Queen Camilla son Tom makes big statement ahead of her Italy tour
Queen Camilla son Tom makes big statement ahead of her Italy tour
Meghan Markle sparks criticism over 'disrespectful' act at Invictus Games
Meghan Markle sparks criticism over 'disrespectful' act at Invictus Games
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s 'scripted' Invictus Games moment sparks outrage
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s 'scripted' Invictus Games moment sparks outrage