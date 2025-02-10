Tom Cruise drops action-packed ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ trailer with release date

Tom Cruise is taking action to new heights in Mission: Impossible 8!
The trailer for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has released, and it's packed with breath-taking and death-defying stunts of Cruise.
Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday, the legendary actor dropped the heart-stopping tailer of Mission: Impossible’s final installment.
“Everything you were, everything you’ve done, has come to this. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning,” he wrote in the caption.
Cruise further announced the released date of his action-thriller, penning, “See you at the movies May 23, 2025.”
In the Trailer, Cruise as a super-spy Ethan Hunt begs his fellow IMF teammates to go on one more death-defying expedition to save the world.
The 30-seconds trailer also showed Cruise dangles upside down from a plane, clinging on for dear life.
Fans took to social media to react to the trailer, with many expressing their excitement and awe at Cruise's stunts.
“Holy Crap this is Going to be a Banger!,” one wrote.
While another added, “This is a masterclass like look at the aspect ratio change, pure goosebumps”
“See you at the movies, Thomas!” the third penned.
Besides Tom Cruise, Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, and Henry Czerny will reprise their roles in the new installment.
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, initially titled Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 2, will pick up from where Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning left off.