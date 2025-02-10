Entertainment

Tom Cruise drops action-packed ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ trailer with release date

Tom Cruise pushes limits in death-defying stunts in new 'Mission: Impossible 8' trailer

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 10, 2025


Tom Cruise is taking action to new heights in Mission: Impossible 8!

The trailer for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has released, and it's packed with breath-taking and death-defying stunts of Cruise.

Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday, the legendary actor dropped the heart-stopping tailer of Mission: Impossible’s final installment.

“Everything you were, everything you’ve done, has come to this. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning,” he wrote in the caption.

Cruise further announced the released date of his action-thriller, penning, “See you at the movies May 23, 2025.”

In the Trailer, Cruise as a super-spy Ethan Hunt begs his fellow IMF teammates to go on one more death-defying expedition to save the world.

The 30-seconds trailer also showed Cruise dangles upside down from a plane, clinging on for dear life.

Fans took to social media to react to the trailer, with many expressing their excitement and awe at Cruise's stunts.

“Holy Crap this is Going to be a Banger!,” one wrote.

While another added, “This is a masterclass like look at the aspect ratio change, pure goosebumps”

“See you at the movies, Thomas!” the third penned.

Besides Tom Cruise, Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, and Henry Czerny will reprise their roles in the new installment.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, initially titled Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 2, will pick up from where Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning left off.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s 'scripted' Invictus Games moment sparks outrage

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s 'scripted' Invictus Games moment sparks outrage
China’s trade tariffs on US goods take effect amid rising tensions

China’s trade tariffs on US goods take effect amid rising tensions
Is Hania Amir's Bollywood debut on the cards?

Is Hania Amir's Bollywood debut on the cards?

King Charles shares moving message after Harry's powerful Invictus Games speech

King Charles shares moving message after Harry's powerful Invictus Games speech
Kanye West lashes out at Taylor Swift after 2025 Super Bowl
Kanye West lashes out at Taylor Swift after 2025 Super Bowl
Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Anne Hathaway and Jay-Z: All stars at 2025 Super Bowl
Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Anne Hathaway and Jay-Z: All stars at 2025 Super Bowl
Taylor Swift 'confused' with unexpected boos at Super Bowl
Taylor Swift 'confused' with unexpected boos at Super Bowl
Kendrick Lamar changes diss track lyrics as he brings Drake’s ex for Super Bowl
Kendrick Lamar changes diss track lyrics as he brings Drake’s ex for Super Bowl
Nick Jonas pens heartfelt wish as Priyanka Chopra’s brother ties knot
Nick Jonas pens heartfelt wish as Priyanka Chopra’s brother ties knot
Paris Hilton announces new collaboration ahead of Valentine's Day
Paris Hilton announces new collaboration ahead of Valentine's Day
Charli XCX, Noah Kahan team up to support Chappell Roan’s noble donation
Charli XCX, Noah Kahan team up to support Chappell Roan’s noble donation
Gigi Hadid treats fans with rare glimpses of Seoul trip
Gigi Hadid treats fans with rare glimpses of Seoul trip
Katy Perry breaks silence after controversial Invictus Games performance
Katy Perry breaks silence after controversial Invictus Games performance
Tom Cruise opens up about deadly stunt in ‘Mission: Impossible’ final sequel
Tom Cruise opens up about deadly stunt in ‘Mission: Impossible’ final sequel
Drake receives expert advice after Kendrick Lamar's Grammy domination
Drake receives expert advice after Kendrick Lamar's Grammy domination
Brooklyn Beckham enjoys The One party with wife Nicola Peltz in New Orleans
Brooklyn Beckham enjoys The One party with wife Nicola Peltz in New Orleans