King Charles honors new Aga Khan with ‘His Highness’ title

King Charles has granted the new Aga Khan, Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini, the title of "His Highness".
Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini was named as the Aga Khan V following the death of his father Prince Karim Al-Hussaini, the Aga Khan IV, at the age of 88 last week.
Now, Buckingham Palace took to their website on Monday to announce the joyous news.
“To mark the accession of Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan as the fiftieth hereditary Imam of the Shi’a Ismaili Muslim community, and in accordance with long-standing tradition, it has pleased The King to grant the new Aga Khan the title ‘His Highness,’” the statement reads.
This move continues a long-standing royal tradition of bestowing the title on the spiritual leader of the world's millions of Ismaili Muslims.
The late Aga Khan was granted the title of “His Highness” by Queen Elizabeth II in July 1957, two weeks after his grandfather made him heir to the family’s 1,300-year dynasty as leader of the Ismaili Muslim sect.
According to a royal source, King Charles was "deeply saddened" over the death of the late Aga Khan.
The late Aga Khan was laid to rest in Lisbon on Saturday, before a private burial ceremony in Aswan, Egypt, on Sunday.