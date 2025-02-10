Justin Bieber gives heartfelt nod to Miley Cyrus in new photo dump

Justin Bieber has given a sweet subtle nod to Grammy-winner Miley Cyrus in an adorable photo dump
The Peaches hitmaker posted a carousel of images on his official Instagram account, which also featured an intimate date night with wife Hailey Bieber.
Justin choose Miley’s hit track, See You Again, for the photo dump.
The duo have been friends for a long time now, they even performed together at Madison Square Garden in 2010.
In one frame, he can be seen smiling while enjoying a dinner date with Rhode founder.
Justin also shared a close-up selfie from what seems like a plane window.
He posted another snap while working from a studio, fueling music comeback rumours.
A fan commented under the post, “We are always rooting for you brother please release new music soon, also take care of yourself.”
Another wrote, “Justin are you gonna surprise us this year with an album release?”
“Justin, we're READY for your comeback! It's been too long since we've had new music from you. Please tell us it's finally happening soon!,” a third noted.
Last week, Justin was spotted in New York for a date night with Hailey Bieber.