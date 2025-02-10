Entertainment

Justin Bieber gives heartfelt nod to Miley Cyrus in new photo dump

Justin Bieber shares adorable photos of wife Hailey Bieber from intimate date night

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 10, 2025
Justin Bieber gives heartfelt nod to Miley Cyrus in new photo dump
Justin Bieber gives heartfelt nod to Miley Cyrus in new photo dump

Justin Bieber has given a sweet subtle nod to Grammy-winner Miley Cyrus in an adorable photo dump

The Peaches hitmaker posted a carousel of images on his official Instagram account, which also featured an intimate date night with wife Hailey Bieber.

Justin choose Miley’s hit track, See You Again, for the photo dump.

The duo have been friends for a long time now, they even performed together at Madison Square Garden in 2010.

In one frame, he can be seen smiling while enjoying a dinner date with Rhode founder.

Justin also shared a close-up selfie from what seems like a plane window.

He posted another snap while working from a studio, fueling music comeback rumours.


A fan commented under the post, “We are always rooting for you brother please release new music soon, also take care of yourself.”

Another wrote, “Justin are you gonna surprise us this year with an album release?”

“Justin, we're READY for your comeback! It's been too long since we've had new music from you. Please tell us it's finally happening soon!,” a third noted.

Last week, Justin was spotted in New York for a date night with Hailey Bieber.

Meghan Trainor celebrates son Riley’s 4th birthday with heartfelt post

Meghan Trainor celebrates son Riley’s 4th birthday with heartfelt post
Macron warns Trump: Tariffs on EU will backfire on US

Macron warns Trump: Tariffs on EU will backfire on US
Ed Sheeran shares first statement after police intervenes mid-concert

Ed Sheeran shares first statement after police intervenes mid-concert
Salman Khan recalls near-death experience from the past

Salman Khan recalls near-death experience from the past

Selena Gomez makes jaw-dropping appearance at 2025 SBIFF
Selena Gomez makes jaw-dropping appearance at 2025 SBIFF
Meghan Trainor celebrates son Riley’s 4th birthday with heartfelt post
Meghan Trainor celebrates son Riley’s 4th birthday with heartfelt post
Ed Sheeran shares first statement after police intervenes mid-concert
Ed Sheeran shares first statement after police intervenes mid-concert
Kanye West leaves X after recent controversial tweets
Kanye West leaves X after recent controversial tweets
Kendrick Lamar sparks controversy with 2025 Super Bowl performance
Kendrick Lamar sparks controversy with 2025 Super Bowl performance
Selena Gomez stands by 'Emilia Pérez' despite racism controversy: ‘No regrets’
Selena Gomez stands by 'Emilia Pérez' despite racism controversy: ‘No regrets’
Snoop Dogg, Tom Brady face severe backlash after controversial advertisement
Snoop Dogg, Tom Brady face severe backlash after controversial advertisement
Celebrities react to Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl win against Kansas City Chiefs
Celebrities react to Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl win against Kansas City Chiefs
Beyoncé, Jay-Z make Super Bowl appearance amid rapper's rape controversy
Beyoncé, Jay-Z make Super Bowl appearance amid rapper's rape controversy
Kanye West lashes out at Taylor Swift after 2025 Super Bowl
Kanye West lashes out at Taylor Swift after 2025 Super Bowl
Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Anne Hathaway and Jay-Z: All stars at 2025 Super Bowl
Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Anne Hathaway and Jay-Z: All stars at 2025 Super Bowl
Taylor Swift 'confused' with unexpected boos at Super Bowl
Taylor Swift 'confused' with unexpected boos at Super Bowl