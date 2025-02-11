Entertainment

Taylor Swift makes feelings clear on Travis Kelce Super Bowl defeat

Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs faced defeat in Sunday's Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 11, 2025
Taylor Swift feels proud of Travis Kelce despite Super Bowl setback
Taylor Swift feels proud of Travis Kelce despite Super Bowl setback 

Taylor Swift has reportedly been encouraging her beau, Travis Kelce, after losing the Super Bowl trophy to the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to a report by Page Six, an insider has revealed that despite losing a great series, the 14-time Grammy-winning artist stayed proud of her partner and has been comforting him since his defeat.

The tipster stated, "Taylor knows Travis took this loss very hard, but she couldn’t be more proud of him regardless of the outcome."

The source additionally added that the Bad Blood hitmaker is also planning to enjoy some quality time with Travis in an effort to cheer him on.

According to the insider, "They knew that Taylor’s Eras Tour would be wrapping in December and football season would be coming to an end now, so they had planned for this time to focus on some alone time to just be together."

The couple, who began dating in September 2023, are seemingly going to take some time away for vacation.

"Taylor and Travis are going to take some time away to vacation with just the two of them, talk about their future, and just relax," the tipster said.

As of now, neither Taylor Swift's nor Travis Kelce's representatives have publicly confirmed their vacation plans. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker are expecting baby no. 2?

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker are expecting baby no. 2?
Cristiano Ronaldo set to stay at Al-Nassr for another year, sources confirm

Cristiano Ronaldo set to stay at Al-Nassr for another year, sources confirm
'Sanam Teri Kasam 2': Makers share exciting news about romantic movie

'Sanam Teri Kasam 2': Makers share exciting news about romantic movie

Kanye West banned from X as Elon Musk puts end to his attacks

Kanye West banned from X as Elon Musk puts end to his attacks
Kanye West, Bianca Censori's rep breaks silence over Grammys controversy
Kanye West, Bianca Censori's rep breaks silence over Grammys controversy
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker are expecting baby no. 2?
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker are expecting baby no. 2?
Kanye West banned from X as Elon Musk puts end to his attacks
Kanye West banned from X as Elon Musk puts end to his attacks
Alexandra Daddario makes first statement after welcoming son with Andrew Form
Alexandra Daddario makes first statement after welcoming son with Andrew Form
Kieran Culkin reveals his feelings ahead of major Broadway comeback
Kieran Culkin reveals his feelings ahead of major Broadway comeback
Taylor Swift jets out after Travis Kelce's Chiefs' Super Bowl setback
Taylor Swift jets out after Travis Kelce's Chiefs' Super Bowl setback
Reese Witherspoon confused between two actress to play young Elle Woods
Reese Witherspoon confused between two actress to play young Elle Woods
‘Euphoria’ season 3: Zendaya’s first look as Rue revealed
‘Euphoria’ season 3: Zendaya’s first look as Rue revealed
Celine Dion surprises fans with special gift ahead of Valentine’s Day
Celine Dion surprises fans with special gift ahead of Valentine’s Day
Beyoncé surprises fans with big announcement about Cowboy Carter tour
Beyoncé surprises fans with big announcement about Cowboy Carter tour
Bianca Censori issues urgent message after Kanye West's X account ban
Bianca Censori issues urgent message after Kanye West's X account ban
‘Big Mood’ season 2: Nicola Coughlan, Lydia West set to return on screen
‘Big Mood’ season 2: Nicola Coughlan, Lydia West set to return on screen