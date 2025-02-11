Taylor Swift makes feelings clear on Travis Kelce Super Bowl defeat

Taylor Swift has reportedly been encouraging her beau, Travis Kelce, after losing the Super Bowl trophy to the Philadelphia Eagles.
According to a report by Page Six, an insider has revealed that despite losing a great series, the 14-time Grammy-winning artist stayed proud of her partner and has been comforting him since his defeat.
The tipster stated, "Taylor knows Travis took this loss very hard, but she couldn’t be more proud of him regardless of the outcome."
The source additionally added that the Bad Blood hitmaker is also planning to enjoy some quality time with Travis in an effort to cheer him on.
According to the insider, "They knew that Taylor’s Eras Tour would be wrapping in December and football season would be coming to an end now, so they had planned for this time to focus on some alone time to just be together."
The couple, who began dating in September 2023, are seemingly going to take some time away for vacation.
"Taylor and Travis are going to take some time away to vacation with just the two of them, talk about their future, and just relax," the tipster said.
As of now, neither Taylor Swift's nor Travis Kelce's representatives have publicly confirmed their vacation plans.