Kanye West banned from X as Elon Musk puts end to his attacks

Elon Musk has confirmed that Kanye West will no longer be able to use X after the rapper’s account was shut down following a controversial tirade that included an alleged anti-sematic post.
As per Radar.com, the CEO of SpaceX revealed the Famous crooner is now officially an "ex X man" following being booted from the social platform formerly known as Twitter.
Musk announced on X in response to a query of a fan that West's account has been banned from X for his graphic and vulgar tweets.
The Tesla founder obliged, explaining, "Given what he has posted, his account is now classified as NSFW. You should not be seeing that anymore."
Notably, on searching of the Gold Digger rapper account, the screen shows, "This account doesn’t exist. Try searching for another."
On Sunday, West wrote in his final tweet, "I'm logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent."
He continued, "It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board. It was like an Ayahuasca trip.
West, who prefers to be called as Ye, added, "Love all of you who gave me the energy and attention. To (sic) we connect again. Good afternoon and goodnight."
To note, Ye faced a major setback after returning to X to share a series of statements, just days after facing backlash over his wife Bianca Censori's completely sheer dress at the Grammy Awards.