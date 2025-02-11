Justin Bieber choice of clothing sparks concern as he gears for musical comeback

Justin Bieber has once again sparked concern among his fans as he stepped out in New York City in a dressing gown.
As per Metro, the Baby crooner has caused a lot of worry in recent weeks with his unpredictable online behavior and unkempt looks in public.
Concers for Justin's well-being escalated after the singer was spotted leaving in a bathrobe.
The 30-year-old singer was snapped taking a stroll on the streets of New York in a light blue bathrobe with a matching hat.
Justin was wearing a green robe underneath, paired with bluw socks and brown Ugg boots.
Meanwhile, at the same time, Hailey was seen on a girls lunch date with Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye in the city.
Amongs the carousel of pictures she posted on her Instagram, one photo was accompanied by a caption which read, "I am imperfect. I have been rejected. I still have purpose," adding fuel to the split rumors.
The divorce speculations with the concern for Justin's mental well being continued as he was seen visiting two different cannabis dispensaries during the winter holiday in Aspen, Colorado.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have tied the knots in 2018 and welcomed their first baby, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.