Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s powerful moments during Invictus Games day 3

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had plenty of adorable moments during the third day of Invictus Games 2025.
The Duke of Sussex even took a hilarious dig at the Duchess of Sussex during his powerful speech.
They kicked off the day by visiting Squamish Nation, where they watched native dancing and joined them in with a ceremonial dance.
The royal couple enjoyed lunch with Invictus Games Foundation patrons before they visited the Indigenous Craft & Museum Tour.
At the sporting event, Harry cracked a lighthearted joke during his speech, "Welcome my ginger friend the mayor, anymore gingers here?"
Later on Meghan joined him onstage, prompting the Duke to take a hilarious dig, "Now she’s going to sing!"
She was wearing a white coat from Canadian brand Mackage, which she paired with a Hattack Beanie and Sorell Boots.
The Duchess even greeted the team UK from the Brecons in Wales. She gave a hug to one of the members named, Allie McClellan, a
Allie later told HELLO! that Meghan had gifted her gloves.
The royal couple looked graceful as they posed for a picture with Team UK at the Skeleton Finals.