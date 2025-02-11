Chunky Panday, Bhavana share deep secret behind 27-year marriage 

Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey’s marriage is long-lasting!
Their playful banter and epic love story was on full display at the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, where the duo married each other for the second time.
In a valentine’s Day special interview, actress Ananya Panday's father shared tidbits about his love story, “I think ours was less a love story and more of a friendship story."
He revealed, “We dated each other for a year and a half, and then I popped the question to her.”
Bhavana then chimed in saying, “I was very young when I met him. He was older and I guess absolutely ready to settle down. What really attracted me was he was really charming, good looking, and made me laugh. We had a lot of fun together, like you would with your best friends.”
She added, “But besides all this, I saw a very kind, empathetic side to him. He was very close to his parents, his brother, which also showed a side to him which was endearing.”
Reflecting on their relationship, Chunky revealed a golden rule that helped the power couple to stay strong over the years.
“We gossip like friends, fight like friends, but the rule is even if we have a difference of opinion — and we have a lot of it, it’s healthy — we never go to sleep with that problem. We always resolve it the same day, even if it is a big issue," Chunky explained.
Delving deep into their early days, Chunky Panday and Bhavana’s first valentine’s after marriage was spent enjoying dinner at a five-star hotel in Mumbai.