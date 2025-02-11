Royal

Sarah Ferguson kicks off solo trip after Prince Andrew suffers new blow

Sarah Ferguson marks foreign trip after daughter Princess Eugenie visits Tokyo on Prince Andrew's behalf

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 11, 2025


Sarah Ferguson kicked off a foreign trip after her ex-husband Prince Andrew faced a new setback.

Last week, a report revealed that the only secondary school on St Helena, opened in 1989, has cut ties with the Duke of York.

On February 11, the Duchess of York posted a picture from her United State trip.

She posted a snap of the Empire State Building in New York City on Instagram Stories after starting her solo trip.

In the shared snap, Sarah can be seen taking a picture of the famous landmark, seemingly taken from the Rockefeller Centre.

Notably, this is her first first post after landing in Big Apple.

The Duchess of York last publicly travelled to the Big Apple in September 2024 to attended the city for Climate Week.

Shortly after her trip to NYC, her daughter Princess Eugenie attended a networking event in Tokyo on her father’s behalf, as per Hello!

The Telegraph posted a clip from the event, in which the royal family member was spotted in a black sleeveless dress.

