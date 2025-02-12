'Bridgerton' star Simone Ashley, Hero Fiennes Tiffin team up for new film  

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley is set to appear alongside Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince actor Hero Fiennes Tiffin for their upcoming movie Picture This.
In a surprising move, Prime Videos YouTube channel has dropped the official trailer of the new romantic-comedy movie on Tuesday, February 12th, 2025.
The forthcoming film revolves around a struggling photographer, Pia, portrayed by Ashley, who is told that she will find love throughout her next five dates.
"I thought being independent meant being alone, but taking photos made me realize the kind of life that I wanted to have," Ashley said in the first teaser.
Director Prarthana Mohan's Picture This will stream on Prime Videos on March 6, 2025.
The movie also stars renowned actors including Sindhu Vee, Luke Fetherston, Nikesh Patel, Adil Ray, Anoushka Chadha, and Phil Dunster as the leading characters.
For those unaware, Simone Ashley was last seen on Netflix's bestselling series Bridgerton and Sex Education.
On the other hand, Hero Fiennes Tiffin worked on the Guy Ritchie-directed action-war film The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, which was released in April 2024.