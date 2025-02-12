Ajay Devgn set to lend his voice to Vicky Kaushal's ‘Chhaava’

Ajay Devgn has reportedly been roped in to do a voiceover for the upcoming historical drama Chhaava.
According to sources, the filmmakers, Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar approached Ajay Devgn to lend his voice to the film, and the actor agreed instantly.
“Ajay Devgn is among the very few actors of Indian Cinema who has the power to influence the audience with just his voice. His dialogue delivery, especially in the intense space, can elevate the impact of the scenes on the big screen. When Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar requested him to do a voiceover in Chhaava, the actor instantly agreed to do the same,” the inside told Pink Villa.
They continued, “Ajay Devgn has already done a film based on the life of the great Maratha warrior, Tanhaji Malusare, and he was more than willing to lend his voice to another film that celebrates the unsung warrior, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj on the spectacle.
“He has already dubbed for his portions, and the voiceover has brought in a new dimension to the story-telling of Chhaava,” the source added.
Chhaava, which stars Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and is set to release on Valentine's Day 2025.
The film is touted to be the first big-ticket release of the year.